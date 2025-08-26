Taylor Swift’s engagement ring: Everything to know about 8-carat diamond ring

Taylor Swift’s set to get married – not with a paper ring, but a diamond one!
The Life of a Showgirl songstress set the internet on fire on Tuesday, August 26, by announcing her engagement to the NFL star Travis Kelce through a dreamy Instagram post.
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” captioned the couple.
While the delightful news made fans swoon, Swift’s engagement ring was what truly captured the spotlight.
Here’s everything to know about Taylor Swift’s sparkling engagement ring.
Taylor Swift engagement ring details:
According to Estate Diamond Jewelry’s Benjamin Khordipour, the style of Taylor Swift’s engagement ring “is definitely a throwback to the Victorian Era, with the beautiful delicate and decorative gold work.”
The eye-catching 8-carat ring features a stunning “elongated antique cushion-cut diamond that F color, and VS1 clarity,” shared the expert to Brides.
"The ring was handcrafted in 18k yellow gold and the center diamond is set with needle point prongs that perfectly match the antique style. Smaller diamonds and hand-engravings adorn the shoulders of her setting,” Khordipour added.
How much does Taylor Swift’s engagement ring cost?
Taylor Swift’s engagement ring is estimated to cost around $550,000, shared Benjamin Khordipour.
Who designed Taylor Swift’s engagement ring?
Taylor Swift’s engagement ring was designed by Kindrek Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.
Surprisingly, the Lubeck was once told that she would never be a jewelry designer, and now she has given a befitting response to her haters with this huge accomplishment.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding date:
Although Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not yet announced their wedding date, their Instagram announcement, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” suggests the couple will get married soon.