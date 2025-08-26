Carly Pearce opens up about mental health struggles

Country star Carly Pearce got candid about her mental health, revealing her struggles with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) since her early years of life.
In conversation with Bunnie for the Dumb Blonde podcast on August 25, 2025, the 35-year-old singer opened up about her battle with anxiety, which started after her split from husband Michael Ray in 2020.
However, therapy later assisted her in realising the issues stretched back to her early years.
“I’ve lived with anxiety my entire life and still battle OCD,” the Next Girl singer stated, recalling her years of school, when she used to repeatedly check her school backpack or alarm.
Pearce remembered how her mother remained her support in the entire journey and said, “She’s wonderful but immaculate. I learned by example and longed for perfection.”
She further recalled the day when her mother took her to a meteorologist to calm storm-related fears.
Her struggles significantly increased during her divorce.
My body reacted intensely, and I was often trying to maintain composure in interviews,” the What He Didn’t Do artist stated. “It’s been a journey for personal understanding.”
Bunnie Xo also shared her own experiences, explaining the severity of mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts following implant removal in 2019.
Pearce, who released her latest album Hummingbird in 2024, highlighted that acknowledging her challenges have been essential for healing.