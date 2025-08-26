Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift axes Blake Lively from inner circle after friendship falls out

The 'Gossip Girl' starlet was reportedly left off the guest list for Selena Gomez’s 33rd birthday


Taylor Swift made headlines after reports claimed she ousted close friend Blake Lively from Selena Gomez’s birthday bash.

As per RadarOnline, a source revealed that the Gossip Girl starlet, who was a close friend of the Lover crooner, was reportedly left off the guest list for the Calm Down singer’s 33rd birthday.

Swift's move came after allegations Lively embroiled a former best pal in a legal dispute tied to actor Justin Baldoni.

The source mentioned that Gomez was okay with Lively's ousting from her 1970s disco-theme party full of glitzy gowns and fur-trimmed coats.

"Selena wanted love, light, and platform boots, not subpoenas and side-eyes," an insider said.

Notably, another of Swift's close friends, model Gigi Hadid, has reportedly parted ways with Lively.

According to the source, the move was a low-key way of showing that the friendship isn’t being pursued anymore between Lively and Swift’s friend circle.

To note, the Green Lantern star reportedly had bad terms with Swift after Lively dragged her into an embarrassing $400million lawsuit battle with the director and star of her film, It Ends With Us.

Baldoni’s team subpoenaed the Bad Blood singer’s texts with Lively, alleging Swift pushed her to rewrite the scripts.

Previously, it was also revealed that Swift is no longer on speaking terms with Lively after the legal drama.

