Home / Entertainment

Jason Kelce marks brother Travis’ engagement to Taylor Swift in heartwarming way

The NFL player shared a special nod to his brother the Kansas City chief tight end and the 'Lover' singer exciting engagement news


Jason Kelce couldn’t hide his joy as he marked brother Travis Kelce’s engagement to Taylor Swift, sharing a sweet and supportive gesture that melted fans’ hearts.

The NFL stars podcast New Heights official Instagram account shared a special nod to his brother the Kansas City chief tight end and the Look What You Made Me Do songstress exciting engagement news.

Sharing the snippet of their conversation, Jason penned the caption, “How it started, How it’s going, CONGRATS TO TRAV AND TAYLOR.”

In a shared video, Travis opened up about his first meet up with Swift after he attended her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead stadium.

Travis shared that he was disappointed because Swift didn’t talk to him before or after the show and he was little butthurt.

In a conversation at a podcast, Jason also disclosed that he wasn't able to give a friendship bracelet to the Blank Space singer.

Notably, the post came after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who kicked off the romance in 2023, announced their engagement after two years of dating.

Sharing a joint post on Tuesday, the couple noted the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Swift posted an adorable carousel of images alongside Kelce, showcasing her beautiful engagement ring.

You Might Like:

Rihanna radiates motherhood as she awaits baby no. 3 with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna radiates motherhood as she awaits baby no. 3 with A$AP Rocky
The 'Diamond' songstress bared her growing baby bump as she stepped out in Los Angeles

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce actual engagement date revealed

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce actual engagement date revealed
The 'Lover' crooner and the NFL player have shared their engagement news in a romantic Instagram post

Taylor Swift’s engagement ring: Everything to know about 8-carat diamond ring

Taylor Swift’s engagement ring: Everything to know about 8-carat diamond ring
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement with a dreamy Instagram post

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married soon?

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married soon?
Taylor Swift said ‘yes’ to Travis Kelce in a dreamy proposal after two years of dating

Carly Pearce opens up about mental health struggles

Carly Pearce opens up about mental health struggles
Carly Pearce revealed how therapy later assisted her in realising mental health issues stretched back to her childhood

Taylor Swift confirms engagement to Travis Kelce in romantic announcement

Taylor Swift confirms engagement to Travis Kelce in romantic announcement
The 'Lover' singer and the NFL player shared the big news after 2 years of budding romance

Blake Lively enjoys 'great' birthday after Taylor Swift cuts ties

Blake Lively enjoys 'great' birthday after Taylor Swift cuts ties
The 'Gossip Girl' star celebrated her 38th birthday amid legal feud with Justin Baldoni

Kim Kardashian hypes mom Kris Jenner for her stunning Vogue cover

Kim Kardashian hypes mom Kris Jenner for her stunning Vogue cover
Kris Jenner drops jaws with her striking photos for Vogue’s September issue

Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren Akins announces pregnancy with baby no.5

Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren Akins announces pregnancy with baby no.5
The country singer, Thomas Rhett, is already a father to four girls — Lillie Carolina, Lennon Love, Ada James, and Willa Gray

Taylor Swift axes Blake Lively from inner circle after friendship falls out

Taylor Swift axes Blake Lively from inner circle after friendship falls out
The 'Gossip Girl' starlet was reportedly left off the guest list for Selena Gomez’s 33rd birthday

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles confirm dating rumors with steamy outing

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles confirm dating rumors with steamy outing
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz sparked romance rumors with their romantic stroll in Italy over the weekend

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her ‘little upgrade’ after adopting baby girl

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her ‘little upgrade’ after adopting baby girl
The ‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced adopting a baby girl last week