Jason Kelce marks brother Travis’ engagement to Taylor Swift in heartwarming way

Jason Kelce couldn’t hide his joy as he marked brother Travis Kelce’s engagement to Taylor Swift, sharing a sweet and supportive gesture that melted fans’ hearts.
The NFL stars podcast New Heights official Instagram account shared a special nod to his brother the Kansas City chief tight end and the Look What You Made Me Do songstress exciting engagement news.
Sharing the snippet of their conversation, Jason penned the caption, “How it started, How it’s going, CONGRATS TO TRAV AND TAYLOR.”
In a shared video, Travis opened up about his first meet up with Swift after he attended her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead stadium.
Travis shared that he was disappointed because Swift didn’t talk to him before or after the show and he was little butthurt.
In a conversation at a podcast, Jason also disclosed that he wasn't able to give a friendship bracelet to the Blank Space singer.
Notably, the post came after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who kicked off the romance in 2023, announced their engagement after two years of dating.
Sharing a joint post on Tuesday, the couple noted the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”
Swift posted an adorable carousel of images alongside Kelce, showcasing her beautiful engagement ring.