Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles confirm dating rumors with steamy outing

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles’ romance game is going strong!
The former One Direction star and the Blink Twice actress recently sparked dating speculation after taking an arm-in-arm stroll in Italy over the weekend.
However, it has been reported now that their romantic stroll wasn’t the first time the duo went out together, as they were spotted kissing and cuddling almost a week earlier in Soho, United Kingdom.
According to The Sun, onlookers saw Styles and Kravitz “snogging” during their outing in Rita’s Bistro in London last Tuesday, cementing speculation.
Their Soho date is said to have taken place after the premiere of the actress’s new film, Caught Stealing, in Leicester Square, which she attended with her co-stars Matt Smith an Austin Butler.
“Harry and Zoe were tucked away in a corner in Rita's and were snogging like teenagers. They seemed really into each other and didn't seem to care if anyone saw them kissing,” shared an insider.
The source went on to say, “They walked in together, it was definitely a date, they make a gorgeous couple.”
Fans reaction on Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles’s dating:
Soon after Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz’s romance rumors began circulating, fans started sharing their stunned reactions, as some hyped up the couple with lovely responses, while others pointed out the Catwoman actress’s friendship with Taylor Swift and the Eras Tour starlet’s past relationship with Styles.
“No no no, Zoe and TS are close friends how can this be,” wrote one.
Another commented, “Looks like a PR stunt.. Cute couple, though, if it's true!”
“Do Taylor and her friends all have the same type? Like what is going on,” added a third.
Zoë Kravitz’s Caught Stealing release date:
Zoë Kravitz’s upcoming crime thriller film Caught Stealing is set to release on August 29, 2025.