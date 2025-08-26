Home / Entertainment

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles confirm dating rumors with steamy outing

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz sparked romance rumors with their romantic stroll in Italy over the weekend

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles confirm dating rumors with steamy outing


Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles’ romance game is going strong!

The former One Direction star and the Blink Twice actress recently sparked dating speculation after taking an arm-in-arm stroll in Italy over the weekend.

However, it has been reported now that their romantic stroll wasn’t the first time the duo went out together, as they were spotted kissing and cuddling almost a week earlier in Soho, United Kingdom.

According to The Sun, onlookers saw Styles and Kravitz “snogging” during their outing in Rita’s Bistro in London last Tuesday, cementing speculation.

Their Soho date is said to have taken place after the premiere of the actress’s new film, Caught Stealing, in Leicester Square, which she attended with her co-stars Matt Smith an Austin Butler.

“Harry and Zoe were tucked away in a corner in Rita's and were snogging like teenagers. They seemed really into each other and didn't seem to care if anyone saw them kissing,” shared an insider.

The source went on to say, “They walked in together, it was definitely a date, they make a gorgeous couple.”

Fans reaction on Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles’s dating:

Soon after Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz’s romance rumors began circulating, fans started sharing their stunned reactions, as some hyped up the couple with lovely responses, while others pointed out the Catwoman actress’s friendship with Taylor Swift and the Eras Tour starlet’s past relationship with Styles.

“No no no, Zoe and TS are close friends how can this be,” wrote one.

Another commented, “Looks like a PR stunt.. Cute couple, though, if it's true!”

“Do Taylor and her friends all have the same type? Like what is going on,” added a third.

Zoë Kravitz’s Caught Stealing release date:

Zoë Kravitz’s upcoming crime thriller film Caught Stealing is set to release on August 29, 2025.

You Might Like:

Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren Akins announces pregnancy with baby no.5

Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren Akins announces pregnancy with baby no.5
The country singer, Thomas Rhett, is already a father to four girls — Lillie Carolina, Lennon Love, Ada James, and Willa Gray

Taylor Swift axes Blake Lively from inner circle after friendship falls out

Taylor Swift axes Blake Lively from inner circle after friendship falls out
The 'Gossip Girl' starlet was reportedly left off the guest list for Selena Gomez’s 33rd birthday

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her ‘little upgrade’ after adopting baby girl

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her ‘little upgrade’ after adopting baby girl
The ‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced adopting a baby girl last week

Taylor Swift fans slam Zoë Kravitz over Harry Styles rumours

Taylor Swift fans slam Zoë Kravitz over Harry Styles rumours
Zoë Kravatiz and Taylor Swift-ex Harry Styles ignited romance rumours after PDA moment

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over daughter North West's bold fashion choices

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over daughter North West's bold fashion choices
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian parted ways in 2022 after spending a decade together

Jenna Ortega reveals impact of ‘Wednesday’ character in personal life

Jenna Ortega reveals impact of ‘Wednesday’ character in personal life
Jenna Ortega opens up about how 'Wednesday' and 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' roles changed her life

Taylor Swift takes bold step to protect new album from leaks

Taylor Swift takes bold step to protect new album from leaks
Taylor Swift takes major decision to safeguard 'The Life of a Showgirl' from leaks before album release

Hailey Bieber drops sweet family moments after Justin Bieber's steamy snap

Hailey Bieber drops sweet family moments after Justin Bieber's steamy snap
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber recently celebrated the first birthday of their only son, Jack Blues Bieber, last week

Margot Robbie shares motherhood journey after her baby crashes interview

Margot Robbie shares motherhood journey after her baby crashes interview
The 'Barbie' star welcomed her son in October last year with her husband, Tom Ackerley

Forgotten Hollywood romances: Top 5 couples who dated on and off

Forgotten Hollywood romances: Top 5 couples who dated on and off
Here’s a list of five renowned celebrity couples who had an on and off relationship for years

Sam Asghari breaks silence on jaw-dropping Britney Spears' marriage claims

Sam Asghari breaks silence on jaw-dropping Britney Spears' marriage claims
Sam Asghari confesses 'love' for Britney Spears after 'seven years' of romantic relationship

Dwayne Johnson remembers late father in touching birthday tribute: 'Soulman'

Dwayne Johnson remembers late father in touching birthday tribute: 'Soulman'
The 'Baywatch' star paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to deceased father, Rocky Johnson, on Instagram