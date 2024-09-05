Trending

Shah Rukh Khan leaves Virat Kohli in the dust as tops India's rich list

Shah Rukh Khan tops list of highest tax-paying Indian celebrities

  by Web Desk
  September 05, 2024
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has taken the top spot as India's highest tax-paying celebrity, leaving cricket sensation Virat Kohli in the dust.

According to 2024 report by Fortune India, Khan paid a staggering Rs 92 crore in taxes, surpassing Tamil superstar Vijay who paid Rs 80 crore.

Khan's significant tax payment is a testament to his immense wealth, which is estimated at Rs 7,300 crore according to the Hurun India Rich List. 

His production house Red Chillies Entertainment and IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders are major contributors to his wealth.

The list also featured other notable names from the entertainment industry, including Salman Khan (Rs 75 crore), Amitabh Bachchan (Rs 71 crore), Ajay Devgn (Rs 42 crore), Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 36 crore), and Hrithik Roshan (Rs 28 crore).

From the world of cricket, M S Dhoni paid Rs 38 crore in taxes, while legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly paid Rs 28 crore and Rs 23 crore, respectively. 

However, Virat Kohli, who was the highest taxpayer among cricketers in 2023-24, paid Rs 66 crore in advance tax, but was surpassed by Khan this year.

