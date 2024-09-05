Top 5 Bollywood breakup songs

Salman Khan, Guru Dutt, Priyanka Chopra, Meena Kumari – for centuries, actors from the land of Bollywood have slapped audiences with love stories dusted in heartbreak.
Be it action, murder, sci-fi, or horror… every single flick is first dipped into romance, then glazed with a song that goes full throttle on hurt and suffering.
But is it just that simple? Nah. There’s layers and layers of melodrama, misunderstandings, family complications. There’s always a guitar beating in pain.
So, brushing Tadap Tadap, Piya Aaye Na, and Bewajah aside, we’re recalling the most fabulous of these tearjerkers today.
1. Jiyein Kyun – Dum Maaro Dum (2011)
This was labeled as Papon’s debut song in the Hindi cinema, and he bowled every single expression of ache in Jaideep Sahni’s lyrics so firmly and such succinctly that the Romeo in you is left doomed.
Till the interval comes around, Pritam packs in rock into the melody with very interesting pieces of guitar in between. Its rifts only end when your heart is growling in some extra dark drunkenness.
2. Dhundhli Dhundhli – Guzaarish (2010)
It’s one complex track coming from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, where the listener thinks that the background orchestra will explode any second with vocals soaring further into the sky.
But this moment never comes – the thirst is never quenched, just like the missing person in the song doesn’t return as it concludes, tying it into a very fine ending.
Of course, SLB chose the tried-and-tested performer Shankar Mahadevan for delivering this masterpiece as only his singing could control the flow so well that he was brought back for its unplugged version.
3. Tujhe Bhula Diya – Anjaana Anjaani (2010)
Once of the most overlooked comedies of Bollywood produced the most throbbing heartbreak number that remains everyone’s cup of addictive tea to date.
Keeping that in mind, this ballad needs no introduction... just one more repeat.
With a tune tumbling at its peak, it tests the griever with Ranbir Kapoor’s muted screams, Priyanka Chopra’s thought-provoking stares, and Mohit Chauhan, Shekhar Ravjiani, & Shruti Pathak surreally outracing each other.
4. Jaaniya – Haunted 3D (2011)
Siddharth Basrur excels at some brilliant talent by powerfully hitting low scales and high scales in this slow-burner that has an equally superb melody dovetailed behind.
Junaid Wasi paints lyrics full of mastery and illusion, quickly whisking you away into another world by taking control of both the mind and its senses.
This one terrifically stands out as a stand-alone piece of with no yawn-inducing moments, but can still be perfectly paired with companion pieces from Bollywood’s once-roaring horror genre: Tera Hi Bas Hona Chahoon and Uska Hi Banana.
5. Daras Bina Nahin Chain – Saawariya (2007)
In a tragic turn of events, Saawariya could sadly not become an “out of the world movie” for most people and neither did it gain “cult following” over time, but its soundtrack doubtlessly transcended the usual Bollywood mix.
Although quite ignored by almost everyone, each song was very well done. And, oh dear! Daras Bina Nahin Chain did in fact make many of its guilty listeners weep in the gentlest way possible. Once again, a rewarding shot by Mr. Bhansali.
And that’s all for unleashing the nutso in your heart for now. Which heart string will we pluck with Bollywood next? Stay tuned to find out…