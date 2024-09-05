Queen Camilla shines in blue at English National Ballet's first visit

Her Majesty Queen Camilla made her first official visit to the English National Ballet's Mulryan Centre for Dance in London.
The visit coincided with the company's 75th season, marking a significant milestone in its history.
The Royal Family took to Instagram on Thursday to share a carousel of photos from Queen Camilla's first official visit to the Dance center.
According to the caption, Queen, donning a gorgeous blue dress with sleek hair, watched rehearsals for the upcoming performances of Nutcracker and Akram Khan's Giselle, showcasing her support for the arts.
She also met with members of ENBEldersCo, the company's performance group for individuals over 55, highlighting her commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.
The Queen took a special tour of the Costume Atelier, where she met the skilled craftspeople responsible for creating and maintaining the dancers' wardrobes.
The photos shared by the Royal Family offer a glimpse into the Queen's engaging and warm interactions with the dancers and staff.
This visit follows Queen Camilla's recent return to work after the summer break, which included a visit to a cancer center in Bath.