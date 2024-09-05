Prince Harry responds to Prince William copying his beard style

Prince Harry and Prince William are busy “copying” each other these days.
Earlier today, the Prince of Wales made a public appearance in London, where he was seen sporting a beard for very first time on a royal engagement.
Facial hair is something that his younger brother has been long associated with as he chose to keep sprouting whiskers despite receiving a warning from his family.
In response for copying his beard style, Prince Harry made his own public appearance just a few hours after his elder sibling did.
This day now marks the first time that both the brothers came out in the spotlight after they attended uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral together last week.
But despite these imitation games, Prince William and his little bro are reportedly still estranged.
As per Hello Magazine, Prince Harry showed up in a new video Invictus Games video, published to promote its upcoming 2025 Vancouver event.
He said, “Sport has the ability to heal, to change lives, and to save lives. For so many of these competitors getting to the start line has been one of the hardest moments of their life.”
“But at the Games, their lives are changed. Watching these magical moments happen and sport being the facilitator of that is very, very special for all of us to witness,” the Duke of Sussex added.