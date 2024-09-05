Ben Affleck removes Jennifer Lopez from ‘Unstoppable’ movie poster

Ben Affleck has not included ex-wife Jennifer Lopez on their poster of their upcoming movie, Unstoppable, which features both of them.
As per Daily Mail, the film is produced by the actor’s company Artists Equity that he had co-founded with long-time pal Matt Damon.
Despite this, Jennifer Lopez has decided to support her ex-husband for financing the picture by showing up at its Canada premiere.
Unstoppable will be debuting this Friday evening as it has earned a slot for being screened at the Toronto Film Festival.
A source said, “Jennifer Lopez is excited to head to promote this film because it means a lot to her. She wants to support it.”
“It is a true life story that is very inspirational and she is proud to be a part of it. Acting in the movie was a high point for her,” the insider added.
Meanwhile, PageSix has informed that Ben Affleck has decided not to attend Unstoppable’s premiere, seemingly to avoid staging a media frenzy by coming with Jennifer Lopez following their fresh split.
Talking about removing her from the poster, a fan explained, “Maybe because she isn’t the star of the movie and her character is in a supporting role.”