‘This is Spinal Tap’ keyboardist David Kaff dies peacefully at age 79 

David Kaff, who was known for his classical role as keyboardist Viv Savage in the 1984 comedy-musical movie, left the world at the age of 79.
His bandmates from the popular rock band, Mutual of Alameda's Wild Kingdom, shared a sombre statement, confirming the death of David.
According to the deceased actor and musician's bandmates, the deceased soul peacefully passed away in his sleep on Friday, July 11.
"Our brother David Kaffinetti passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday," as per the statement shared by Mail Online.
They also noted, "We are devastated by this event. David always had a kind word and a quick wit that would slay you where you stand. Then he'd make you smile doing it! RIP dear brother."
David Kaff dies two months before Spinal Tap II: The End Continues release:
David's death comes just two months before the sequel to his mockumentary film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, will be released this year.
Rob Reiner's latest directorial, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, is scheduled to be released on September 12, 2025.
However, the expired artist has not reprised his iconic role in the upcoming film due to his overage issues.
About David Kaff's starring movie 'This is Spinal Tap':
For those unaware, the first instalment of the movie, This is Spinal Tap, was initially released in 1984.
At the time, in addition to David Kaff, several renowned actors and musicians starred in the film, including Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer.