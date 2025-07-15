Drake breaks silence on Alex Warren keeping his track from reaching No. 1  

Drake shared his candid reaction to Alex Warren as the singer's acclaimed track Ordinary blocked Drizzy's What Did I Miss? from debuting at No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 across all genres.
Posting the screenshot of the chart on his Instagram Story on Monday, July 14, Drake wrote, "Suppressor on the 1 spot."
The God's Plan crooner teased, "I'm taking that soon don't worry one song or another. Rule changes and all."
Furthermore, the No. 2 spot still gives Drake a record-extending 81 Hot 100 top 10 hits, the most in the chart's nearly 67-year history.
The Hotline Bling singer released What Did I Miss? just days before his three-day headlining gig at the 2025 Wireless Festival, where he hosted an R&B-themed night featuring special guest performances from Lauryn Hill, Giveon, PartyNextDoor, Bryson Tiller, and more.
Along with that, a UK rap-themed night with Central Cee, Dave, Headie One, and Skepta; and an Afrobeats-and-dancehall-themed night starring Burna Boy, Spice, Rema, and Vybz Kartel.
The track landed at No. 1 on Streaming Songs; Drake's record-extending 21st chart-topper, Digital Song Sales; his 15th chart-topper and the most among male artists, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs.
Meanwhile, Ordinary is Alex's first No. 1 on the chart, which has been on the Billboard chart for six weeks with Drake aiming to knock it off the top spot.