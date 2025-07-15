Drake breaks silence on Alex Warren keeping his track from reaching No. 1

Drake breaks silence on Alex Warren keeping his track from reaching No. 1
Drake breaks silence on Alex Warren keeping his track from reaching No. 1  

Drake shared his candid reaction to Alex Warren as the singer's acclaimed track Ordinary blocked Drizzy's What Did I Miss? from debuting at No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 across all genres.

Posting the screenshot of the chart on his Instagram Story on Monday, July 14, Drake wrote, "Suppressor on the 1 spot."

The God's Plan crooner teased, "I'm taking that soon don't worry one song or another. Rule changes and all."

Picture Credit: Drake/ Instagram
Picture Credit: Drake/ Instagram 

Furthermore, the No. 2 spot still gives Drake a record-extending 81 Hot 100 top 10 hits, the most in the chart's nearly 67-year history.

The Hotline Bling singer released What Did I Miss? just days before his three-day headlining gig at the 2025 Wireless Festival, where he hosted an R&B-themed night featuring special guest performances from Lauryn Hill, Giveon, PartyNextDoor, Bryson Tiller, and more.

Along with that, a UK rap-themed night with Central Cee, Dave, Headie One, and Skepta; and an Afrobeats-and-dancehall-themed night starring Burna Boy, Spice, Rema, and Vybz Kartel.

The track landed at No. 1 on Streaming Songs; Drake's record-extending 21st chart-topper, Digital Song Sales; his 15th chart-topper and the most among male artists, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs.

Meanwhile, Ordinary is Alex's first No. 1 on the chart, which has been on the Billboard chart for six weeks with Drake aiming to knock it off the top spot.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Angelina Jolie supports son Knox at boxing competition on his 17th birthday
Angelina Jolie supports son Knox at boxing competition on his 17th birthday
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox

‘Heart Surgeons’ actress Kang Seo Ha passes away at 31
‘Heart Surgeons’ actress Kang Seo Ha passes away at 31
Renowned South Korean drama actress Kang Seo Ha dies after battling stage 4 acute stomach cancer

Rosé brings out Bruno Mars for surprise ‘APT’ duet at Blackpink’s L.A. show
Rosé brings out Bruno Mars for surprise ‘APT’ duet at Blackpink’s L.A. show
Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo kicked off the North American leg of the Blackpink's Deadline world tour on Saturday

Matthew McConaughey makes classy gesture toward Kate Middleton at Wimbledon
Matthew McConaughey makes classy gesture toward Kate Middleton at Wimbledon
Matthew McConaughey was joined by his wife Camila Alves at the Wimbledon men’s final

Gracie Abrams closes TRNSMT festival with electrifying performance in Scotland

Gracie Abrams closes TRNSMT festival with electrifying performance in Scotland
The 'That's So True' hitmaker shared unseen photos from her musical performance at TRNSMT festival

Kylie Jenner enjoys luxury yatch vacation with 'mini-me' daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner enjoys luxury yatch vacation with 'mini-me' daughter Stormi
'The Kardashians' starlet shares her daughter, Stormi Webster, with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott

Tom Holland accidently shares details about ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Tom Holland accidently shares details about ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Tom Holland will star alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink and Jacob Batalon in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Kanye West breaks silence after fans demand refunds at chaotic China show
Kanye West breaks silence after fans demand refunds at chaotic China show
Kanye West's fans demand refund at China concert after he shows up more than 40 minutes late