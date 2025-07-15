Beyoncé’s unreleased music reportedly stolen during Cowboy Carter tour

Beyoncé has been hit with a major setback, as unpublished tracks had been reportedly stolen from her team's rental car right before her Atlanta shows.
On Monday, July 14, an arrest warrant was issued for an unidentified suspect who allegedly broke into the Single Ladies crooner's choreographer's rental car on July 8.
A rep for Atlanta police shared that the break-in occurred just after 8 p.m. inside a parking garage at Krog Street Market, less than 48 hours before she kicked off her Cowboy Carter tour in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The thieves stole drives containing shelved music, footage plans for her live show, and set lists for her upcoming shows. along with two suitcases.
As reported by WSB-TV Atlanta, choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue revealed that the thieves also took clothes, designer sunglasses, laptops, and a pair of AirPods Max headphones.
Grant advised authorities that the suitcases contained "personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé."
Police were led to a location after using the "Find My" feature, which is used to locate the headphones, and are following up on multiple leads.
Meanwhile, Beyoncé is nearing the finishing line of her Cowboy Carter tour, with plans to wrap her four Atlanta shows on Monday evening.
The acclaimed tour, with engaging sets and phenomenal performances, will be concluded in Las Vegas on July 26.