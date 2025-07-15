Rihanna spills exciting beans on ‘Smurfs’ movie ahead of release

Rihanna shared her excitement on Smurfs film "finally being birthed.”
The 37-year-old Grammy winner, who voices the part of Smurfette in the new animated movie, revealed that her kids can finally see the movie.
During a chat with Extra, Rihanna said, "We get to watch the movie together for the first time. I get to watch it in its full completion. So, that should be interesting. Everybody gets to watch it on the 18th. So, we're really going for it now. It's finally being birthed."
The We Found Love hitmaker stars alongside James Corden, Sandra Oh, Jimmy Kimmel, Octavia Spencer, Alex Winter, and Hannah Waddingham in the Smurfs. She confessed that the film's premiere felt "so far away" when the shooting began.
Rihanna added, "We've been working on it for so long. So, like, a few years now, actually. And it's happening … You know, you start working on something and 2025 feels so far away and then we're here."
The pop icon was asked if her kids knew that she was playing Smurfette, Rihanna responded, "The boys know nothing, they're being introduced to Smurf Village right now, the blue carpet, and next is going to be me watching their reaction when they realise my voice is coming out of the screen. I can't wait for that one."
The Smurfs movie is set to release worldwide on July 18, 2025.