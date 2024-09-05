Taylor Swift silently removed from Disney World’s Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift’s portrait has been quietly removed the All-Star Music Resort Hall of Fame owned by Disney World, and fans are not pleased.
As per Daily Mail, a user on TikTok recently infuriated the singer’s fans by revealing that her portrait from taken down from the touring hotspot.
The person uploaded a video, writing, “Imagine, to my horror, coming to All-Star Music and seeing they took Taylor Alison Swift down.”
A multitude of Swifties gathered into the comment section, expressing displeasure for their popstar queen being snubbed by Disney World.
“HOW DARE THEY,” one simply questioned.
Another suggested, “That’s actually CRIMINAL. NOOOO I’LL CRY THAT WAS MY FAVORITE PART ABT ALL STAR MUSIC.”
There were other Taylor Swift admirers who had noticed the change sometime back, but were still fuming about it as people hadn’t acknowledged widely it before.
A person pointed, “No way, cuz i walked past that wall the other day and was like something’s off what changed WHERE IS TAYLOR SWIFT?”
Of course, Taylor Swift hasn’t responded to this surprising change made by Disney World, and neither has the company revealed why did it think of such an “insulting decision.”
Other fans are however convinced that the firm might be installing an even bigger image of hers.