Entertainment

Taylor Swift silently removed from Disney World’s Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift’s fans fuming over Disney World taking her portrait down from its Hall of Fame

  • by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024


Taylor Swift’s portrait has been quietly removed the All-Star Music Resort Hall of Fame owned by Disney World, and fans are not pleased.

As per Daily Mail, a user on TikTok recently infuriated the singer’s fans by revealing that her portrait from taken down from the touring hotspot.

The person uploaded a video, writing, “Imagine, to my horror, coming to All-Star Music and seeing they took Taylor Alison Swift down.”

A multitude of Swifties gathered into the comment section, expressing displeasure for their popstar queen being snubbed by Disney World.

“HOW DARE THEY,” one simply questioned.

Another suggested, “That’s actually CRIMINAL. NOOOO I’LL CRY THAT WAS MY FAVORITE PART ABT ALL STAR MUSIC.”

There were other Taylor Swift admirers who had noticed the change sometime back, but were still fuming about it as people hadn’t acknowledged widely it before.

A person pointed, “No way, cuz i walked past that wall the other day and was like something’s off what changed WHERE IS TAYLOR SWIFT?”

Of course, Taylor Swift hasn’t responded to this surprising change made by Disney World, and neither has the company revealed why did it think of such an “insulting decision.”

Other fans are however convinced that the firm might be installing an even bigger image of hers.

Over 100 people killed while escaping DRC’s largest prison

Over 100 people killed while escaping DRC’s largest prison
Taylor Swift silently removed from Disney World’s Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift silently removed from Disney World’s Hall of Fame
Harris or Trump: Putin backs THIS candidate in US elections!

Harris or Trump: Putin backs THIS candidate in US elections!
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm

Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm

Entertainment News

Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Ben Affleck removes Jennifer Lopez from ‘Unstoppable’ movie poster
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to announce engagement after breakup rumours?
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Lady Gaga’s version of Harley Quinn has ‘personal chaos and mania’
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Hugh Jackman shows off ripped ‘Wolverine’ physique: See pic
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Travis Kelce embraces life as Taylor Swift's arm candy
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Miley Cyrus gets unusual comment from Keith Urban: 'She sounds like an ashtray'
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Paula Abdul shares major update before her tour kickoff
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Pregnant Cardi B makes stylish wheelchair appearance after son's birthday bash
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Lady Gaga makes heartfelt confession about ‘kind’ fiancé Michael Polansky
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Jennifer Aniston’s HUGE crush on Jon Hamm hints ‘dangerous’ next level plans
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Selena Gomez drops major hint for wedding with boyfriend Benny Blanco
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
BTS Jungkook, RM set to expose band's secrets in anticipating documentaries