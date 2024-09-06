Trending

Feroze Khan expresses interest to work with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif

Feroze Khan considers Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif as his future co-stars

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Feroze Khan considers Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif as his future co-stars
Feroze Khan considers Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif as his future co-stars 

Renowned actor Feroze Khan revealed he would love to work with Bollywood A-listers like Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. 

During an interview with an Indian journalist the Khaani actor was given the choice of which Bollywood actress he will like to share the screen with in the near future. 

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri were the options presented out of which he chose the first two as his desired future co-stars. 

At the same time, the Gul-e-Rana star also showed admiration for Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani. 

Responding to further questions about his preferences in Bollywood, Khan stated he wishes to work with Indian director and writer Imtiaz Ali. 

It is pertinent to mention that the dad of two recently made his debut with Indian Tamil actress and model  Geethika Tiwari in the upcoming film Luck Lag Gayi

On the personal front, Feroze Khan has been the topic of gossip owing to his divorce and second marriage. 

Halsey spills beans on copying Britney Spears' 'Lucky' and confesses 'jealousy' for her

Halsey spills beans on copying Britney Spears' 'Lucky' and confesses 'jealousy' for her
BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion drop electrifying ‘Neva Play’ music video

BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion drop electrifying ‘Neva Play’ music video
Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement

Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine

Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine

Trending News

Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Feroze Khan shares awkward response about Sajal Aly during rapid-fire round
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Ananya Panday's rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco hypes up baee post show screening
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Alia Bhatt shares a close peek into her 'Jigra' avatar
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Top 5 Bollywood breakup songs
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Shah Rukh Khan leaves Virat Kohli in the dust as tops India's rich list
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan superhit 'Humsafar'' to make its stage debut in India
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Anushka Sharma heartwarming moment with young fan melts netizens: Video
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Mahira Khan's dramatic triumphs: A look at her top 3 dramas
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Aiman Khan, daughter Amal light up Baku with delightful dance moves
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Hania Aamir falls Prey to deepfake technology as fake videos surface online