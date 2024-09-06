Feroze Khan expresses interest to work with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif

Renowned actor Feroze Khan revealed he would love to work with Bollywood A-listers like Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
During an interview with an Indian journalist the Khaani actor was given the choice of which Bollywood actress he will like to share the screen with in the near future.
Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri were the options presented out of which he chose the first two as his desired future co-stars.
At the same time, the Gul-e-Rana star also showed admiration for Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani.
Responding to further questions about his preferences in Bollywood, Khan stated he wishes to work with Indian director and writer Imtiaz Ali.
It is pertinent to mention that the dad of two recently made his debut with Indian Tamil actress and model Geethika Tiwari in the upcoming film Luck Lag Gayi.
On the personal front, Feroze Khan has been the topic of gossip owing to his divorce and second marriage.