Trending

Ananya Panday's rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco hypes up baee post show screening

Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' will release on September 6 2024.

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Ananya Pandays Call Me Bae will release on September 6 2024.
Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' will release on September 6 2024. 

Ananya Panday's new rumored flame Walker Blanco could not stop but give a major shout-out to his lover on social media. 

The long-anticipated Collin D’Cunha’s directorial show Call Me Bae is streaming from September 6 onwards. 

He recently took to to his Instagram stories and shared the poster of the show featuring Panday along with the likes of  Muskkkaan Jaferi, Virdas, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Niharika Lyra.

Swooning over the same, he wrote, "Heyy Baeee @ananyapanday."

Ananya Pandays rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco hypes up baee post show screening

For the unversed, the rumors of Ananya and Walker's blossoming romance began last month in August when the duo met at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. 

It was claimed that the Gehraiyaan star had Walker as her date for the wedding and the cruise event that took place in Italy as part of their pre-wedding celebrations. 

About their relationship status, a source quoted saying, "She was not even hiding it. There were multiple people who even saw them dancing together when a romantic song was being played. It is too new for the two to make it official." 

Call Me Bae holds a special significant as it marks Ananya Panday's debut on the digital platform paving a way in her career. 

Halsey spills beans on copying Britney Spears' 'Lucky' and confesses 'jealousy' for her

Halsey spills beans on copying Britney Spears' 'Lucky' and confesses 'jealousy' for her
BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion drop electrifying ‘Neva Play’ music video

BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion drop electrifying ‘Neva Play’ music video
Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement

Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine

Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine

Trending News

Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan scream chemistry in viral clip, fans go into overdrive
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Feroze Khan shares awkward response about Sajal Aly during rapid-fire round
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Feroze Khan expresses interest to work with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Alia Bhatt shares a close peek into her 'Jigra' avatar
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Top 5 Bollywood breakup songs
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Shah Rukh Khan leaves Virat Kohli in the dust as tops India's rich list
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan superhit 'Humsafar'' to make its stage debut in India
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Anushka Sharma heartwarming moment with young fan melts netizens: Video
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Mahira Khan's dramatic triumphs: A look at her top 3 dramas
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Aiman Khan, daughter Amal light up Baku with delightful dance moves