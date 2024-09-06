Ananya Panday's rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco hypes up baee post show screening

Ananya Panday's new rumored flame Walker Blanco could not stop but give a major shout-out to his lover on social media.
The long-anticipated Collin D’Cunha’s directorial show Call Me Bae is streaming from September 6 onwards.
He recently took to to his Instagram stories and shared the poster of the show featuring Panday along with the likes of Muskkkaan Jaferi, Virdas, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Niharika Lyra.
Swooning over the same, he wrote, "Heyy Baeee @ananyapanday."
For the unversed, the rumors of Ananya and Walker's blossoming romance began last month in August when the duo met at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
It was claimed that the Gehraiyaan star had Walker as her date for the wedding and the cruise event that took place in Italy as part of their pre-wedding celebrations.
About their relationship status, a source quoted saying, "She was not even hiding it. There were multiple people who even saw them dancing together when a romantic song was being played. It is too new for the two to make it official."
Call Me Bae holds a special significant as it marks Ananya Panday's debut on the digital platform paving a way in her career.