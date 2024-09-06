Entertainment

Gracie Abrams treats fans to THIS unexpected surprise

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Gracie Abrams has a bombshell surprise tucked away in her “long sleeves” about her upcoming The Secret of Us tour!

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, September 5, the I Miss You, I’m Sorry singer announced an unexpected news that took her fans into frenzy.

Posting an image revealing the tour destinations and details, the singer shared that the tour will now feature six more electrifying shows.

“Six new shows added!!!!!!” read the poster.

The tour, which is set to kick off tonight, September 5, in Portland, United States, is scheduled to wrap up on May 17, 2025, in Perth, Australia.

Abram will now take her exciting tour to six more cities next year.

The singer will have one show in Auckland on April 29, 2025, followed by 3 consecutive nights in Sydney from May 2 to 4, then two nights in Brisbane on May 6 and 7.

Three back-to-back shows are set for Melbourne from May 9 to 11, after which the Close to You singer will take the stage in Adelaide on May 13. She will then head to Perth for two shows on May 16 and 17, before wrapping up her exciting tour.

