Prince Harry sends clear message with latest move ahead of major event

The Duke of Sussex bold move before global key event shows where he stands

  • September 06, 2024


Prince Harry has made his intentions unmistakably clear with a bold new move just ahead of the upcoming US election.

As per GB News, later this month, the Duke of Sussex will visit New York for a speech he will be giving at the Clinton Foundation.

Harry is scheduled to visit New York City for Climate Week and UN General Assembly High-level Week.

While High-level Week begins on September 23 and runs until September 27, Climate Week begins on September 22 and ends on September 29.

According to the nonpartisan organisation that former President Bill Clinton founded, Harry will give a speech in September at an event in New York.

Clinton wrote on social media, "This year’s @ClintonGlobal is going to be a great meeting. Let’s get to work!"

According to a royal representative, Harry is visiting New York in order to "advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives."

But in doing so, Harry is putting himself in the Clinton camp, a just few months before the US presidential election.

In his race to become US President, Republican contender Donald Trump is facing up against Kamala Harris, who is currently serving as vice president.

In the 2016 presidential election, Bill Clinton's wife Hilary Clinton lost to Trump, who has publicly attacked Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

