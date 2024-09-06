Bill Clinton pays tribute to Prince Harry for his ‘great’ initiative

Prince Harry has been honoured by a former US president Bill Clinton amid royal rift.
The Duke of Sussex is set to speak at the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting in New York.
On Thursday, the Clinton Foundation made the major announcement that the Spare author, actor Matt Damon, and World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andrés will have the honour to speak at the annual meeting on September 23 and 24.
Recently, a renowned journalist Glenn Gamboa tweeted on X (formally known as Twitter) about the annual event, “Prince Harry, Matt Damon, Jose Andrés set to speak at @ClintonGlobal in NYC about #WhatsWorking in the world.”
Later on, Bill retweeted the post and wrote, “This year’s @ClintonGlobal is going to be a great meeting. Let’s get to work!”
The reporter also shared the former president’s stance saying “@BillClinton: ‘It’s more important than ever to be optimistic and realize we all have the ability to make a difference.’ #philanthropy”
As per Washington Times, Bill said this year’s Clinton Global Initiative would “double down” on the progress made on the climate crisis, global health, gun violence, and other important issues.”
He explained, “We started CGI because we wanted to have a meeting where people didn’t just talk about big problems, but where we could roll up our sleeves and get something done. It’s more important than ever to be optimistic and realize we all have the ability to make a difference.”
The major news comes a few days after Harry was spotted in the U.K for his uncle's funeral.