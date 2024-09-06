Royal

Bill Clinton pays tribute to Prince Harry for his ‘great’ initiative

The Duke of Sussex is set to speak at Clinton Global initiative meeting along with Matt Damon

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024
Bill Clinton pays tribute to Prince Harry for his ‘great’ initiative
Bill Clinton pays tribute to Prince Harry for his ‘great’ initiative

Prince Harry has been honoured by a former US president Bill Clinton amid royal rift.

The Duke of Sussex is set to speak at the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting in New York.

On Thursday, the Clinton Foundation made the major announcement that the Spare author, actor Matt Damon, and World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andrés will have the honour to speak at the annual meeting on September 23 and 24.

Bill Clinton pays tribute to Prince Harry for his ‘great’ initiative

Recently, a renowned journalist Glenn Gamboa tweeted on X (formally known as Twitter) about the annual event, “Prince Harry, Matt Damon, Jose Andrés set to speak at @ClintonGlobal in NYC about #WhatsWorking in the world.”

Later on, Bill retweeted the post and wrote, “This year’s @ClintonGlobal is going to be a great meeting. Let’s get to work!”

The reporter also shared the former president’s stance saying “@BillClinton: ‘It’s more important than ever to be optimistic and realize we all have the ability to make a difference.’ #philanthropy”

As per Washington Times, Bill said this year’s Clinton Global Initiative would “double down” on the progress made on the climate crisis, global health, gun violence, and other important issues.”

He explained, “We started CGI because we wanted to have a meeting where people didn’t just talk about big problems, but where we could roll up our sleeves and get something done. It’s more important than ever to be optimistic and realize we all have the ability to make a difference.”

The major news comes a few days after Harry was spotted in the U.K for his uncle's funeral.

Queen Camilla celebrates huge milestone with ex as Charles gears for next trip

Queen Camilla celebrates huge milestone with ex as Charles gears for next trip
China ends foreign adoptions of its children after 30 years

China ends foreign adoptions of its children after 30 years
Top 5 protein-packed foods for weight loss and muscle growth

Top 5 protein-packed foods for weight loss and muscle growth
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway

Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway

Royal News

Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Meghan Markle under fire for new venture she revealed after Colombia trip
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Prince Harry sends clear message with latest move ahead of major event
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Australia PM breaks silence on King Charles, Queen Camilla royal trip
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Prince William launches thrilling competition with Blue Peter
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Did Prince Harry signal his memoir 'Spare' plans years ago?
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
New queen crowned for bringing ‘another dawn’ in New Zealand
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Prince Harry hints at 'healing' in new video week after Prince William reunion
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Prince Harry responds to Prince William copying his beard style
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Queen Camilla shines in blue at English National Ballet's first visit
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Prince William sports beard in first appearance after reuniting with Prince Harry
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’