Royal

King Charles to honour David Beckham’s legacy with prestigious knighthood

David Beckham is set to receive a knighthood for his outstanding contributions to football

  • by Web Desk
  • |
King Charles to honour David Beckham’s legacy with prestigious knighthood
King Charles to honour David Beckham’s legacy with prestigious knighthood

David Beckham’s long wait is finally about to pay off in a big way!

On Thursday, June 5, GB News reported that King Charles will soon honour the 50-year-old football icon with a prestigious knighthood for his outstanding contribution to the game.

The esteemed title has long been a dream of David Beckham, who will finally receive it next week in the King’s Birthday Honours.

With this achievement, the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF will become Sir David Beckham, while his English fashion designer wife, Victoria Beckham, will be entitled to use the title Lady Beckham.

It was also shared that the knighthood will acknowledge David’s accomplishments in footbal as well as his dedication to charity.

Notably, David Beckham has previously been honoured with another major British honour, Order of the British Empire (OBE), which is awarded to those making valuable contributions to society.

The former professional footballer received the prestigious award from Queen Elizabeth II in 2003.

Who is David Beckham?

David Beckham, born on May 2, 1975, as David Robert Joseph Beckham, is an English former professional footballer, who is recognised as one of the best players of his generations.

He is also the president and co-owner of American professional soccer club, Inter Miami CF, and co-owner of Salford City.

Buckingham Palace reveals who will support King Charles in Camilla's absence at key event
Buckingham Palace reveals who will support King Charles in Camilla's absence at key event
The three key royals will step in to support King Charles during upcoming event
Prince William releases video message ahead of King Charles’ key event
Prince William releases video message ahead of King Charles’ key event
Prince William and The Royal Foundation drops new episode of 'Guardians' docuseries
King Charles shares sweet glimpses into Queen Camilla’s visit to Northumberland
King Charles shares sweet glimpses into Queen Camilla’s visit to Northumberland
While Queen Camilla braved the rain in Northumberland, King Charles stepped out into the drizzle in London
Princess Rajwa’s baby Iman melts hearts in Jordan’s football jersey: Watch
Princess Rajwa’s baby Iman melts hearts in Jordan’s football jersey: Watch
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their first child, Princess Iman, on August 3, 2024
King Charles channels ‘London Boy’ vibes in nod to Taylor Swift during rainy stroll
King Charles channels ‘London Boy’ vibes in nod to Taylor Swift during rainy stroll
The 76-year-old monarch stepped out on Thursday to make surprise appearances in rainy London
Princess Kate takes on first royal engagement after Windsor security breach
Princess Kate takes on first royal engagement after Windsor security breach
An unidentified man was arrested after breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, June 1, 2025
Queen Letizia brings glamour to work in elegant teal suit at Madrid event
Queen Letizia brings glamour to work in elegant teal suit at Madrid event
Queen Letizia is the Queen of Spain, who tied the knot with King Felipe on May 22, 2004
Royal Family shares King Charles update as Meghan’s pregnancy video goes viral
Royal Family shares King Charles update as Meghan’s pregnancy video goes viral
Buckingham Palace releases special video as King Charles participates in milestone celebrations
King Felipe hosts King Abdullah at Zarzuela Palace during his state visit
King Felipe hosts King Abdullah at Zarzuela Palace during his state visit
The Spanish Monarch, King Felipe VI, holds meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II during his visit to the country
Queen Máxima’s unveils symbolic clock, bell honoring European unity in Prague
Queen Máxima’s unveils symbolic clock, bell honoring European unity in Prague
The Netherlands’ Queen Máxima rings new bell at historic St Salvator’s Church as a gesture of peace, solidarity and European unity
Is Meghan Markle pregnant with baby no.3? new viral video sparks frenzy
Is Meghan Markle pregnant with baby no.3? new viral video sparks frenzy
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle takes internet by storm with her "twerking" video
Queen Camilla set to appear in town unvisited by royals for 7 years
Queen Camilla set to appear in town unvisited by royals for 7 years
Queen Camilla to make historic visit after King Charles' first solo outing in London after Canada trip