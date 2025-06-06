King Charles to honour David Beckham’s legacy with prestigious knighthood

David Beckham’s long wait is finally about to pay off in a big way!
On Thursday, June 5, GB News reported that King Charles will soon honour the 50-year-old football icon with a prestigious knighthood for his outstanding contribution to the game.
The esteemed title has long been a dream of David Beckham, who will finally receive it next week in the King’s Birthday Honours.
With this achievement, the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF will become Sir David Beckham, while his English fashion designer wife, Victoria Beckham, will be entitled to use the title Lady Beckham.
It was also shared that the knighthood will acknowledge David’s accomplishments in footbal as well as his dedication to charity.
Notably, David Beckham has previously been honoured with another major British honour, Order of the British Empire (OBE), which is awarded to those making valuable contributions to society.
The former professional footballer received the prestigious award from Queen Elizabeth II in 2003.
Who is David Beckham?
David Beckham, born on May 2, 1975, as David Robert Joseph Beckham, is an English former professional footballer, who is recognised as one of the best players of his generations.
He is also the president and co-owner of American professional soccer club, Inter Miami CF, and co-owner of Salford City.