Queen Letizia brings glamour to work in elegant teal suit at Madrid event

Queen Letizia is bringing glamour to work!
The wife of King Felipe caught the eyes of onlookers as she presided over a significant meeting of the Patronate of the Residencia de Estudiantes in Madrid on Wednesday.
Soon after her meeting, the Spanish Royal Family took to their Instagram account to share glimpses into the queen’s day.
In the images, Queen Letizia looked ethereal as she wore an elegant yet sophisticated teal double-breasted suit.
She elevated her ensemble with minimal jewelry comprising of delicate, gold-toned drop earrings, and no makeup look.
“The Queen presides over the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Residencia de Estudiantes in Madrid, Spain's first cultural center and one of the most fruitful experiences of scientific and artistic creation and exchange since its founding in 1910,” the palace wrote in the caption.
They continued, “Since its inception, the Residencia has fostered a permanent dialogue between science and the arts and has acted as a reception center for international avant-garde movements."
"Its residents have produced many of the most prominent figures in 20th-century Spanish culture, such as the poet Federico García Lorca, the painter Salvador Dalí, the filmmaker Luis Buñuel, and the scientist Severo Ochoa," the palace added.
Who is Queen Letizia?
Queen Letizia is the Queen of Spain, who tied the knot with King Felipe on May 22, 2004. The queen is a doting mother to two daughters - Princess Leonor and Princess Infanta Sofía.