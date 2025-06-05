Princess Rajwa’s baby Iman melts hearts in Jordan’s football jersey: Watch

Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein’s little one is already a big football fan!
The future king took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a heart-melting video of their ten-month-old daughter, Princess Iman.
In the short clip, the little royal could be seen sitting in her father’s lap as she was proudly dressed in Jordan’s national football kit, ready to cheer on her country ahead of World Cup qualifier match.
"Iman is ready for today's match and her spirits are high! Good luck to the brave men," Crown Prince Hussein penned over the video.
The sweet video of Princess Iman comes as Jordan is set face Oman at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat in the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers.
Crown Prince Hussein travelled to Muscat for the match, lending personal support to the team.
Meanwhile, his father, King Abdullah II, is on a European trip, where he first met with King Felipe in Spain.
About Princess Iman
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa tied the knot on June 1, 2023.
The royal couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Iman, on August 3, 2024.
Despite Hussein being the heir to the Jordanian throne, Princess Iman is not in the line of succession as only male members of the family are included.