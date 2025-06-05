Royal

Princess Rajwa’s baby Iman melts hearts in Jordan’s football jersey: Watch

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their first child, Princess Iman, on August 3, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein’s little one is already a big football fan!

The future king took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a heart-melting video of their ten-month-old daughter, Princess Iman.

In the short clip, the little royal could be seen sitting in her father’s lap as she was proudly dressed in Jordan’s national football kit, ready to cheer on her country ahead of World Cup qualifier match.

"Iman is ready for today's match and her spirits are high! Good luck to the brave men," Crown Prince Hussein penned over the video.

The sweet video of Princess Iman comes as Jordan is set face Oman at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat in the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers.

Crown Prince Hussein travelled to Muscat for the match, lending personal support to the team.

Meanwhile, his father, King Abdullah II, is on a European trip, where he first met with King Felipe in Spain.

About Princess Iman

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa tied the knot on June 1, 2023. 

The royal couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Iman, on August 3, 2024.

Despite Hussein being the heir to the Jordanian throne, Princess Iman is not in the line of succession as only male members of the family are included.

King Charles channels ‘London Boy’ vibes in nod to Taylor Swift during rainy stroll
King Charles channels ‘London Boy’ vibes in nod to Taylor Swift during rainy stroll
The 76-year-old monarch stepped out on Thursday to make surprise appearances in rainy London
Princess Kate takes on first royal engagement after Windsor security breach
Princess Kate takes on first royal engagement after Windsor security breach
An unidentified man was arrested after breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, June 1, 2025
Queen Letizia brings glamour to work in elegant teal suit at Madrid event
Queen Letizia brings glamour to work in elegant teal suit at Madrid event
Queen Letizia is the Queen of Spain, who tied the knot with King Felipe on May 22, 2004
Royal Family shares King Charles update as Meghan’s pregnancy video goes viral
Royal Family shares King Charles update as Meghan’s pregnancy video goes viral
Buckingham Palace releases special video as King Charles participates in milestone celebrations
King Felipe hosts King Abdullah at Zarzuela Palace during his state visit
King Felipe hosts King Abdullah at Zarzuela Palace during his state visit
The Spanish Monarch, King Felipe VI, holds meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II during his visit to the country
Queen Máxima’s unveils symbolic clock, bell honoring European unity in Prague
Queen Máxima’s unveils symbolic clock, bell honoring European unity in Prague
The Netherlands’ Queen Máxima rings new bell at historic St Salvator’s Church as a gesture of peace, solidarity and European unity
Is Meghan Markle pregnant with baby no.3? new viral video sparks frenzy
Is Meghan Markle pregnant with baby no.3? new viral video sparks frenzy
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle takes internet by storm with her "twerking" video
Queen Camilla set to appear in town unvisited by royals for 7 years
Queen Camilla set to appear in town unvisited by royals for 7 years
Queen Camilla to make historic visit after King Charles' first solo outing in London after Canada trip
Queen Camilla turns blind eye to serious warning about King Charles’ health
Queen Camilla turns blind eye to serious warning about King Charles’ health
King Charles has been undergoing treatment after being diagnosed of undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024
King Charles to lose special role to close family member
King Charles to lose special role to close family member
King Charles III recently undertakes first royal engagement after returning from Canada tour with Queen Camilla
Prince Albert makes surprise appearance at his children’s school ahead of key event
Prince Albert makes surprise appearance at his children’s school ahead of key event
The Prince of Monaco made an unexpected appearance at his 10-year-old twins' school
King Charles steps out with key Royal hours after Meghan's shocking video
King Charles steps out with key Royal hours after Meghan's shocking video
King Charles makes first appearance after Meghan Markle's twerking video with huge baby bump