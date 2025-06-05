Royal

Princess Kate takes on first royal engagement after Windsor security breach

An unidentified man was arrested after breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, June 1, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Princess Kate takes on first royal engagement after Windsor security breach
Princess Kate takes on first royal engagement after Windsor security breach

Kate Middleton is back to her royal duties after a shocking happening at Windsor Castle.

On Thursday, June 5, GB News reported that the Princess of Wales quietly returned to her royal responsibilities after spending the May half-term holiday with her kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

According to the Court Circular, the future queen chaired an Early Years meeting at Windsor Castle, which marked her first royal engagement following the school break.

Moreover, the meeting also served as the first official engagement after a shocking security breach at Windsor Castle that occurred over the weekend.

Windsor Castle security breach:

On Sunday, June 1, an unknown man in his 30s tried to break into the grounds of Windsor Castle, near Prince William and Princess Kate’s residence, before being caught and arrested by Met police.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Thames Valley Police spokesperson shared, "At just after 1 p.m. on Sunday (1/6) a man has entered restricted grounds at Windsor Castle. He was quickly challenged by Met police officers and arrested. He did not enter the inner grounds of Windsor Castle.”

He continued, "He was arrested on suspicion of trespass on a secure site and possession of class A drugs. He has been bailed, and an investigation is ongoing by Thames Valley Police."

Meanwhile, it still remains unclear whether or not the Prince and Princess of Wales were present at their residence at the time of the incident.

Queen Letizia brings glamour to work in elegant teal suit at Madrid event
Queen Letizia brings glamour to work in elegant teal suit at Madrid event
Queen Letizia is the Queen of Spain, who tied the knot with King Felipe on May 22, 2004
Royal Family shares King Charles update as Meghan’s pregnancy video goes viral
Royal Family shares King Charles update as Meghan’s pregnancy video goes viral
Buckingham Palace releases special video as King Charles participates in milestone celebrations
King Felipe hosts King Abdullah at Zarzuela Palace during his state visit
King Felipe hosts King Abdullah at Zarzuela Palace during his state visit
The Spanish Monarch, King Felipe VI, holds meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II during his visit to the country
Queen Máxima’s unveils symbolic clock, bell honoring European unity in Prague
Queen Máxima’s unveils symbolic clock, bell honoring European unity in Prague
The Netherlands’ Queen Máxima rings new bell at historic St Salvator’s Church as a gesture of peace, solidarity and European unity
Is Meghan Markle pregnant with baby no.3? new viral video sparks frenzy
Is Meghan Markle pregnant with baby no.3? new viral video sparks frenzy
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle takes internet by storm with her "twerking" video
Queen Camilla set to appear in town unvisited by royals for 7 years
Queen Camilla set to appear in town unvisited by royals for 7 years
Queen Camilla to make historic visit after King Charles' first solo outing in London after Canada trip
Queen Camilla turns blind eye to serious warning about King Charles’ health
Queen Camilla turns blind eye to serious warning about King Charles’ health
King Charles has been undergoing treatment after being diagnosed of undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024
King Charles to lose special role to close family member
King Charles to lose special role to close family member
King Charles III recently undertakes first royal engagement after returning from Canada tour with Queen Camilla
Prince Albert makes surprise appearance at his children’s school ahead of key event
Prince Albert makes surprise appearance at his children’s school ahead of key event
The Prince of Monaco made an unexpected appearance at his 10-year-old twins' school
King Charles steps out with key Royal hours after Meghan's shocking video
King Charles steps out with key Royal hours after Meghan's shocking video
King Charles makes first appearance after Meghan Markle's twerking video with huge baby bump
Zara Tindall gears for tough competition just days after receiving special title
Zara Tindall gears for tough competition just days after receiving special title
Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall is set to participate in career's big competition without husband Mike Tindall
Queen Silvia, Princess Victoria joyfully host Ukrainian children for recreation
Queen Silvia, Princess Victoria joyfully host Ukrainian children for recreation
Queen Silvia and Crown Princess Victoria warmly welcome Ukrainian kids for recovery trip in Sweden