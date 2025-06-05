Princess Kate takes on first royal engagement after Windsor security breach

Kate Middleton is back to her royal duties after a shocking happening at Windsor Castle.
On Thursday, June 5, GB News reported that the Princess of Wales quietly returned to her royal responsibilities after spending the May half-term holiday with her kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
According to the Court Circular, the future queen chaired an Early Years meeting at Windsor Castle, which marked her first royal engagement following the school break.
Moreover, the meeting also served as the first official engagement after a shocking security breach at Windsor Castle that occurred over the weekend.
Windsor Castle security breach:
On Sunday, June 1, an unknown man in his 30s tried to break into the grounds of Windsor Castle, near Prince William and Princess Kate’s residence, before being caught and arrested by Met police.
Speaking to PEOPLE, Thames Valley Police spokesperson shared, "At just after 1 p.m. on Sunday (1/6) a man has entered restricted grounds at Windsor Castle. He was quickly challenged by Met police officers and arrested. He did not enter the inner grounds of Windsor Castle.”
He continued, "He was arrested on suspicion of trespass on a secure site and possession of class A drugs. He has been bailed, and an investigation is ongoing by Thames Valley Police."
Meanwhile, it still remains unclear whether or not the Prince and Princess of Wales were present at their residence at the time of the incident.