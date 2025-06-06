Prince William releases video message ahead of King Charles’ key event

Prince William released a video message ahead of father King Charles III special event.
On June 5, the Prince of Wales and The Royal Foundation dropped a new episode of their Guardians docuseries, which highlight the role of a former illegal fisherman who now defends Mexico's Sea of Cortez from poaching.
The episode newly released episode looks into the praiseworthy journey of Captain José Luis Cesena Calderon.
William provided the voice narration for the trailer and episode introductions for this six-part docuseries, which is released weekly on BBC Earth YouTube channel.
The Prince of Wales video message comes ahead of Charles’ milestone birthday over the weekend.
His Majesty is set to celebrate Trooping the Colour with William, Kate Middleon and Queen Camilla on Saturday June 14, 2025.
According to tradition, the royals will appear on Buckingham Palace’s balcony for the annual RAF fly-past.
Prince William’s upcoming solo appearance:
Prince William will attend the Blue Economy and Finance Forum at the Grimaldi Forum on June 8, 2025, without Kate Middleton.
Moreover, the Prince of Wales will be joined by Prince Albert , French President Emmanuel Macron and Costa Rica's President Chaves Robles at the event.