Royal

Prince William releases video message ahead of King Charles’ key event

Prince William and The Royal Foundation drops new episode of 'Guardians' docuseries

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Prince William released a video message ahead of father King Charles III special event.

On June 5, the Prince of Wales and The Royal Foundation dropped a new episode of their Guardians docuseries, which highlight the role of a former illegal fisherman who now defends Mexico's Sea of Cortez from poaching.

The episode newly released episode looks into the praiseworthy journey of Captain José Luis Cesena Calderon.

William provided the voice narration for the trailer and episode introductions for this six-part docuseries, which is released weekly on BBC Earth YouTube channel.

The Prince of Wales video message comes ahead of Charles’ milestone birthday over the weekend.

His Majesty is set to celebrate Trooping the Colour with William, Kate Middleon and Queen Camilla on Saturday June 14, 2025.

According to tradition, the royals will appear on Buckingham Palace’s balcony for the annual RAF fly-past.

Prince William’s upcoming solo appearance:

Prince William will attend the Blue Economy and Finance Forum at the Grimaldi Forum on June 8, 2025, without Kate Middleton.

Moreover, the Prince of Wales will be joined by Prince Albert , French President Emmanuel Macron and Costa Rica's President Chaves Robles at the event.

King Charles shares sweet glimpses into Queen Camilla’s visit to Northumberland
King Charles shares sweet glimpses into Queen Camilla’s visit to Northumberland
While Queen Camilla braved the rain in Northumberland, King Charles stepped out into the drizzle in London
Princess Rajwa’s baby Iman melts hearts in Jordan’s football jersey: Watch
Princess Rajwa’s baby Iman melts hearts in Jordan’s football jersey: Watch
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their first child, Princess Iman, on August 3, 2024
King Charles channels ‘London Boy’ vibes in nod to Taylor Swift during rainy stroll
King Charles channels ‘London Boy’ vibes in nod to Taylor Swift during rainy stroll
The 76-year-old monarch stepped out on Thursday to make surprise appearances in rainy London
Princess Kate takes on first royal engagement after Windsor security breach
Princess Kate takes on first royal engagement after Windsor security breach
An unidentified man was arrested after breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, June 1, 2025
Queen Letizia brings glamour to work in elegant teal suit at Madrid event
Queen Letizia brings glamour to work in elegant teal suit at Madrid event
Queen Letizia is the Queen of Spain, who tied the knot with King Felipe on May 22, 2004
Royal Family shares King Charles update as Meghan’s pregnancy video goes viral
Royal Family shares King Charles update as Meghan’s pregnancy video goes viral
Buckingham Palace releases special video as King Charles participates in milestone celebrations
King Felipe hosts King Abdullah at Zarzuela Palace during his state visit
King Felipe hosts King Abdullah at Zarzuela Palace during his state visit
The Spanish Monarch, King Felipe VI, holds meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II during his visit to the country
Queen Máxima’s unveils symbolic clock, bell honoring European unity in Prague
Queen Máxima’s unveils symbolic clock, bell honoring European unity in Prague
The Netherlands’ Queen Máxima rings new bell at historic St Salvator’s Church as a gesture of peace, solidarity and European unity
Is Meghan Markle pregnant with baby no.3? new viral video sparks frenzy
Is Meghan Markle pregnant with baby no.3? new viral video sparks frenzy
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle takes internet by storm with her "twerking" video
Queen Camilla set to appear in town unvisited by royals for 7 years
Queen Camilla set to appear in town unvisited by royals for 7 years
Queen Camilla to make historic visit after King Charles' first solo outing in London after Canada trip
Queen Camilla turns blind eye to serious warning about King Charles’ health
Queen Camilla turns blind eye to serious warning about King Charles’ health
King Charles has been undergoing treatment after being diagnosed of undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024
King Charles to lose special role to close family member
King Charles to lose special role to close family member
King Charles III recently undertakes first royal engagement after returning from Canada tour with Queen Camilla