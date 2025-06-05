Royal

King Charles shares sweet glimpses into Queen Camilla’s visit to Northumberland

While Queen Camilla braved the rain in Northumberland, King Charles stepped out into the drizzle in London

Queen Camilla braved the rainy weather to visit a Northumberland market town, which was last visited by a  then Prince Charles in 2018.

Later on, King Charles took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share sweet glimpses into the queen’s visit, where she carried out a number of engagements.

In the images, Queen Camilla could be seen meeting well-wishers in Beaumont Street while carrying an umbrella.

While other photos showed her visiting the racecourse to officially open the Queen Camilla stand, as well as exploring Hexham Market.

For the outing, the queen consort wore a pale-blue Bruce Oldfield outfit and a horseshoe broach marked Minoru, which was a horse owned by Edward VII.

“Thank you, Hexham, for the warm welcome today!” he wrote in the caption.

The King Charles’ office added, “The Queen met local community leaders and stall holders in the Northumberland market town as well as visiting Hexham Racecourse to officially open the ‘Queen Camilla Stand.”

Queen Camilla's solo engagement comes just a week after she joined King Charles for a visit to Canada to formally open its 45th Parliament.

King Charles engagement in rainy London

While Queen Camilla braved the rain in Northumberland, King Charles stepped out into the drizzle in East London.

The 76-year-old monarch made multiple surprise appearances as he met locals at Old Spitalfields Market as well as visited the inaugural SXSW London festival in Shoreditch.

