Royal

Buckingham Palace reveals who will support King Charles in Camilla's absence at key event

The three key royals will step in to support King Charles during upcoming event

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that three senior royals will step in to support King Charles during upcoming royal duties while Queen Camilla takes a break from public engagements.

As per GB News on June 12, the 77-year-old British Monarch is set to host a reception at Windsor Castle for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise.

It is reported that several senior royals will support him during Queen Camilla's absence.

Princess Anne, Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh will step forward to join King Charles for the prestigious event.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will also accompany the monarch.

At the reception, the 197 British businesses are set to be honoured for their achievements across four categories: innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

King Charles will also meet award winners from across the United Kingdom, many of whom are considered leaders in their respective fields.

King’s Award for Enterprise:

The King’s Award for Enterprise, instituted in 1965 under Royal Warrant, is the most esteemed business award in Britain.

The event marks the 59th year of the awards and the third year recipients will receive The King's Awards for Enterprise following the scheme's name change.

Winners will be allowed to display The King's Awards Emblem on their products and promotional materials for five years.

