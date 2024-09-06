Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain's 6th birthday in style 

Trending

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son Zain recently turned six years old. 

The couple made the kid feel special by hosting a lavish birthday bash and celebrating in style. 

On Instagram this Friday, Shahid's half-sister Sanah Kapur shared some inside pictures from the sporty-themed party.


In the first picture, Misha and Zain's beloved aunt was seen standing in a basketball court with kids running in the back. 

The next photo featured her posing with dad Pankaj Kapur, surrounded by colourful balloons and pokemon decorations. 

This ain't it as Sanah also provided a glimpse of the party decor. Zain's name was written in golden lights with three ninja cutouts in the background. 

There were trophies saying 'Zain's 6th birthday' , medals, bands and stickers related to sport. 

Also the two-tier birthday cake was ninja-themed with  'Ninja Zain Is Six' written on the base. 

"When sporty is the vibe and family adds the fun and my zainu turns 6 with the fastest run... please excuse the pun. [birthday, party, nephew, fun, family]," the caption read. 

Even the superstar's wife posted a picture of the Pokemon balloons on her Instagram story with the beloved Pikachu at the centre. 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who tied the knot in 2015, had an arrange marriage which has worked out wonders. 

