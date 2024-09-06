Royal

Meghan Markle under fire for new venture she revealed after Colombia trip

The Duchess of Sussex for her new business she dislose after returning from Colombia trip

  • by Web Desk
  • September 06, 2024


Meghan Markle's latest investment in a new venture has sparked controversy, with critics accusing the company of promoting "poverty porn."

As per InTouch Weekly, it was disclosed that the Duchess of Sussex was a Cesta Collective investor and the company sends purses to Italy for the final touches after using baskets weaved by women in Rwanda.

The usual retail price range for these bags is $490–$890.

On the website of Cesta Collective, the company's founders, Erin Ryder and Courtney Fasciano, claim to "pay 500-700% times the national average salary of Rwanda."

But according to a social media influencer, the company was just boasting about their salary "to make shopaholic Western women feel better about purchasing yet another handbag that they don't need" and engaging in what she dubbed "poverty porn."

The TikTok creator said in a lengthy rant posted on August 31, “I thought that we had collectively decided that western women using African women as props to enhance their own image was inappropriate, but apparently we haven’t.”

“Images matter,” the content creator continued, adding, “Here we have two western women sitting on a bench, the Rwandan women gaze up at them. It’s inappropriate to use these women as a marketing tactic for your brand, especially when they’re not full-time employees nor do they have any ownership of your brand.”

She concluded, “This isn’t a charity. You’re not saving these women. You’re doing what you’re supposed to do, which is pay them a living wage so that they can support their families.”

Meghan came under fire from several commenters for her investment in the brand.

Queen Camilla celebrates huge milestone with ex as Charles gears for next trip

Queen Camilla celebrates huge milestone with ex as Charles gears for next trip
China ends foreign adoptions of its children after 30 years

China ends foreign adoptions of its children after 30 years
Top 5 protein-packed foods for weight loss and muscle growth

Top 5 protein-packed foods for weight loss and muscle growth
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway

Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway

Royal News

Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Bill Clinton pays tribute to Prince Harry for his ‘great’ initiative
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Prince Harry sends clear message with latest move ahead of major event
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Australia PM breaks silence on King Charles, Queen Camilla royal trip
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Prince William launches thrilling competition with Blue Peter
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Did Prince Harry signal his memoir 'Spare' plans years ago?
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
New queen crowned for bringing ‘another dawn’ in New Zealand
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Prince Harry hints at 'healing' in new video week after Prince William reunion
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Prince Harry responds to Prince William copying his beard style
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Queen Camilla shines in blue at English National Ballet's first visit
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Prince William sports beard in first appearance after reuniting with Prince Harry
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’