Meghan Markle under fire for new venture she revealed after Colombia trip

Meghan Markle's latest investment in a new venture has sparked controversy, with critics accusing the company of promoting "poverty porn."
As per InTouch Weekly, it was disclosed that the Duchess of Sussex was a Cesta Collective investor and the company sends purses to Italy for the final touches after using baskets weaved by women in Rwanda.
The usual retail price range for these bags is $490–$890.
On the website of Cesta Collective, the company's founders, Erin Ryder and Courtney Fasciano, claim to "pay 500-700% times the national average salary of Rwanda."
But according to a social media influencer, the company was just boasting about their salary "to make shopaholic Western women feel better about purchasing yet another handbag that they don't need" and engaging in what she dubbed "poverty porn."
The TikTok creator said in a lengthy rant posted on August 31, “I thought that we had collectively decided that western women using African women as props to enhance their own image was inappropriate, but apparently we haven’t.”
“Images matter,” the content creator continued, adding, “Here we have two western women sitting on a bench, the Rwandan women gaze up at them. It’s inappropriate to use these women as a marketing tactic for your brand, especially when they’re not full-time employees nor do they have any ownership of your brand.”
She concluded, “This isn’t a charity. You’re not saving these women. You’re doing what you’re supposed to do, which is pay them a living wage so that they can support their families.”
Meghan came under fire from several commenters for her investment in the brand.