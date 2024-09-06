Queen Elizabeth II was ‘quite rude’ claims actor Sir Ian McKellen

Royal

  • September 06, 2024
Sir Ian McKellen, who is currently in his recovery phase after falling off the stage in June at a London theatre has dropped some bombshells about the late Queen of England, Elizabeth.

The Lord of The Rings actor sat down with The Times for an interview during which he recalled a rare encounter with Elizabeth, who seemingly displeased the British actor with a scathing remarks.

During his interview Mckellen was sitting with Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir kept open on a pile of other books leading to a conversation about the royal family.

Right after declaring that the 87-year-old is on Harry’s side amid his feud with the royal family, McKellen claimed, “The Queen, I’m sure she was quite mad at the end.”

While recalling one his career’s milestone moment when he received an award in 2008 for his acting, he continued, “And on the few occasions I met her she was quite rude. When I received a medal for acting [the Companion of Honour in 2008], she said, ‘You’ve been doing this for an awfully long time.’ I said, ‘Well, not as long as you.’”

“I got a royal smile for that, but then she said, ‘Does anyone still actually go to the theatre?’ That’s bloody rude when you’re giving someone a medal for acting. It meant, ‘Does anyone care a f*** about you because I don’t. Now off you go!’” he added.

As per the outlet, the actor even recreated the handshake moment with the interviewer in order to give a deep look into late queen’s alleged rudeness.

McKellen said “I’ll be the Queen,” offering The Times reporter his hand, when he tried to skake it off the actor shove it away with some force, noting, “That was her handshake and it meant, ‘Go! Go!’ ”

