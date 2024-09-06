Entertainment

Miley Cyrus behind Paris Hilton's shocking end to 18-year music hiatus?

Paris Hilton opened up about her 18-year music hiatus and creative process of new album 'Infinite Icon'

  September 06, 2024
Miley Cyrus is reminding Paris Hilton that “we belong to the music!”

The American multitalented actress, singer, and businesswoman released her second album Infinite Icon on Thursday, September 6, after an 18-year-long music hiatus, for which she is crediting Cyrus as an inspiration.

While speaking to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview, Hilton revealed how one call from the Wonder Woman singer once again led her back into the studio.

"When Miley asked me to come on New Year's Eve to surprise everyone and sing 'Stars Are Blind' with her and Sia, it was so magical being on stage and feeling those pop star vibes," said the singer as she flashed back to her appearance on Cyrus’ NBC special to ring in 2023.

The Simple Life actress continued to reveal how the Without You singer looked at her after the performance and started to heap praise.

“You were incredible last night. You were born to be a pop star. Why have you not released another album?" she recalled.

As Hilton explained her tough schedule to Cyrus, she immediately offered her a collaboration, to which she expressed, “I was like, ‘Hell yes.’”

The socialite expressed how “grateful” she felt for agreeing to Cyrus’ offer that night.

"I couldn't be prouder of how it all turned out,” the businesswoman said.

