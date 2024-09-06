Entertainment

Selena Gomez achieves billionare status like Taylor Swift with jaw-dropping networth

The Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez becomes one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the U.S

  by Web Desk
  September 06, 2024
The 32-year-old actress, singer, and entrepreneur has hit a huge financial milestone as she becomes one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the U.S., with an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion, just like her bestie Taylor Swift.

As reported by Bloomberg on Friday, majority of Selena's growing networth is tied to the success of her 5-year-old beauty brand Rare Beauty.

The Only Murders in the Building actress' financial standing is based on Bloomberg's valuation of her share in Rare Beauty, as well as her involvement in the mental health platform Wondermind and earnings from various ventures, including her Instagram partnerships.

With 424 million followers, Gomez is the third most followed person on the platform, with two soccer superstars Cristiano Ronaldo (638 million) and Lionel Messi (504 million).

Her Instagram presence has also played a vital role in major brand deals, such as a $30 million contract with Puma and a $10 million agreement with Coach. 

Meanhile, Selena Gomez has reportedly been seeking investors for Rare Beauty, with a potential $2 billion valuation in sight.

In addition to her business ventures, Gomez earns a substantial income from her role on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, which has been renewed for a fifth season.

According to Bloomberg, she makes $6 million per season, along with earning a portion of her music royalties.

