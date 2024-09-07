Zara Tindall shares life changing advice after Olympics setback

Zara Tindall, who is not only an accomplished equestrian but also a fashion and style inspiration for many has shared life changing advice in first interview after Olympics 2024 snub.
Amid the launch of the new Odyssey coat collection at the Burghley Horse Trials, Zara spoke about fashion with The Telegrpagh where she spilled some fruitful advices that her mom Princes Anne shared with her.
As per Zara, The Princess Royal has always emphasized on the importance of high quality clothing, especially for outdoors.
"Mum taught me the importance of having good-quality clothing that keeps you warm and comfortable outdoors," Zara told the outlet.
She continued, "As a sportswoman who spends most of my time in nature, this is more important than ever to help me stay at my best."
Zara further explained how her mother's approach to wardrobe recycling has influenced her fashion preferences.
"We do timeless, signature style very well – we know how to dress for formal occasions, but also how to dress for the great outdoors," Zara said.
The 43-year-old revealed that her mom advises building "a wardrobe of quality investment pieces that will stand the test of time but also have the technical finish you need".
Zara's latest collection of Odysseys in collaboration with Musto and Fairfax & Favor priced between £350 and £450, features four styles in khaki and navy.
It is pertinent to mention, Zara suffered a setback this year when it was confirmed that she would not be representing Team GB in equestrian events at the Paris Olympics 2024.