Royal

Zara Tindall shares life changing advice after Olympics setback

Zara Tindall quotes Princess Anne's solid advice in first interview after Paris Olympics 2024 snub

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024
Zara Tindall shares life changing advice after Olympics setback
Zara Tindall shares life changing advice after Olympics setback

Zara Tindall, who is not only an accomplished equestrian but also a fashion and style inspiration for many has shared life changing advice in first interview after Olympics 2024 snub.

Amid the launch of the new Odyssey coat collection at the Burghley Horse Trials, Zara spoke about fashion with The Telegrpagh where she spilled some fruitful advices that her mom Princes Anne shared with her.

As per Zara, The Princess Royal has always emphasized on the importance of high quality clothing, especially for outdoors.

"Mum taught me the importance of having good-quality clothing that keeps you warm and comfortable outdoors," Zara told the outlet.

She continued, "As a sportswoman who spends most of my time in nature, this is more important than ever to help me stay at my best."

Zara further explained how her mother's approach to wardrobe recycling has influenced her fashion preferences.

"We do timeless, signature style very well – we know how to dress for formal occasions, but also how to dress for the great outdoors," Zara said.

The 43-year-old revealed that her mom advises building "a wardrobe of quality investment pieces that will stand the test of time but also have the technical finish you need".

Zara's latest collection of Odysseys in collaboration with Musto and Fairfax & Favor priced between £350 and £450, features four styles in khaki and navy.

It is pertinent to mention, Zara suffered a setback this year when it was confirmed that she would not be representing Team GB in equestrian events at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward mingle with European Royals in Paris

Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward mingle with European Royals in Paris
Donald Trump sentencing in hush money case delayed until after elections

Donald Trump sentencing in hush money case delayed until after elections
Zara Tindall shares life changing advice after Olympics setback

Zara Tindall shares life changing advice after Olympics setback
Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco

Royal News

Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco
Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward mingle with European Royals in Paris
Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco
Queen Elizabeth II was ‘quite rude’ claims actor Sir Ian McKellen
Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco
Kate Middleton shares first statement after Prince Harry, William's UK reunion
Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco
Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to forget his royal roots, expert
Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco
Queen Camilla celebrates huge milestone with ex as Charles gears for next trip
Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco
Meghan Markle under fire for new venture she revealed after Colombia trip
Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco
Bill Clinton pays tribute to Prince Harry for his ‘great’ initiative
Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco
Prince Harry makes his stance clear with latest move ahead of major event
Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco
Australia PM breaks silence on King Charles, Queen Camilla royal trip
Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco
Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement
Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco
Prince William launches thrilling competition with Blue Peter