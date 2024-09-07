Royal

Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward mingle with European Royals in Paris

  by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024
The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, and her husband, Prince Edward, were spotted rubbing shoulders with European royals at the Chateau de Versailles on Friday.

The royal couple attended the Equestrian Team Event, where they were seen chatting and laughing with Queen Silvia of Sweden, Crown Princess Victoria, and her daughter, Princess Estelle.

The British royals have a long-standing positive relationship with the Swedish royals, having attended significant events together in the past, including Crown Princess Victoria's wedding in 2010 and Prince Carl and Princess Sofia's wedding in 2015.

Sophie looked stylish in a £1,150 Suzannah dress, paired with Cartier sunglasses and a Links of London "S" pendant.

She also wore an equestrian hat from the official Fédération Equestre Internationale store.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward, dressed casually in a blue gingham print shirt, black blazer, and navy suit trousers, adding a touch of elegance with a navy Paralympic cap and sunglasses.

The royal couple was seen discussing the competition and applauding the Paralympians.

Britain's Grade V team is currently in 10th place, behind the USA and Italy.

The event was attended by several members of the Royal Family, who are known to enjoy equestrian events, including Zara Tindall, a renowned equestrian competitor who won a silver medal at the World Equestrian Games in 2006.

