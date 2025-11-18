Princess Beatrice slams Sarah Ferguson ‘sugar daddy’ hunt in scathing reaction

Princess Beatrice wants her mom Sarah Ferguson to move on amid Jeffrey Epstein - Andrew controversy, but not at the expense of her father's well-being.
The Princess of York is said to have broken her silence on reports that her mother is looking for a "sugar daddy" as she gears to leave her ex-husband Andrew.
An inside source told Closer magazine that, "Sarah’s told her daughter and her inner circle that she’s been devastated by recent events but she’s never going to give up on love."
"She’s been open about finding a proper gentleman to help her enjoy life – someone successful, kind and financially secure," they added.
Shedding light on Sarah's elder daughter's thoughts on her desire to find a wealthy companion again, the insider revealed, "Beatrice wants her mum to move on but also fears how Andrew would take it."
They continued, "She knows her dad would be crushed if Sarah met someone new and fears the thought of being alone will break his heart."
"But at the same time, she just wants her parents to find their own peace. They’ve been separated for decades and clinging to the past isn’t healthy," the source added.