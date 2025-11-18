Royal

Andrew's 'massage' email to Maxwell confirms Giuffre's sexual assault claim

Ghislaine Maxwell's bombshell email to Jeffrey Epstein hint at Andrew's intimate meeting with late Virginia Giuffre

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Andrew's legal trouble intensified as yet another shocking email from Ghislaine Maxwell to Jeffrey Epstein comes to light.

Andrew - who has been formally stripped of all his royal titles earlier this month, hit with another shock as a resurfaced email from Maxwell to the late paedophile confirms former Prince's meeting with his late accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

In the 2015 email obtained by Newsweek and other outlets, Maxwell told Epstein, "I have to distance myself from you in statement too. And they need me to say I was not aware of massage w/andrew in my house."

"These thing [sic] they have to stay along w/meeting and rebutting those allegations. I needs [sic] it asap," she added.

To note, Virginia - who died of suicide earlier this year filed a rape lawsuit against Andrew in a New York civil court in 2022, which was settled at the time.

Andrew has always denied the allegations made by Virginia that the former duke had sexually assaulted her thrice when she was under 18.

Nearly three years after the lawsuit settlement, Virginia in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl - released last month, again claimed that Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her to London in 2001 to have sex with Andrew at Maxwell's London townhouse, in Belgravia, as well as in New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

