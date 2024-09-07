Donald Trump sentencing in hush money case delayed until after elections

Former President Donald Trump's sentencing in his New York criminal case will be postponed until after the 2024 election, according to an announcement made Friday by Judge Juan Merchan.
In a new four-page letter, Merchan set the sentencing date for November 26, if necessary.
This decision came in response to a request from Trump’s legal team, who asked for a delay.
Trump was found guilty in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment made to an adult-film star alleging an affair.
Merchan in his letter also stated that, “Adjourning decision on the motion and sentencing, if such is required, should dispel any suggestion that the Court will have issued any decision or imposed sentence either to give an advantage to, or to create a disadvantage for, any political party and or any candidate for any office.”
In addition to delaying sentencing to November 26, Merchan also mentioned that a decision on Trump’s motion to vacate the verdict, based on the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling, will be made on November 12—also after the election.
Meanwhile, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung criticized the decision, stating, “There should be no sentencing in the Manhattan DA’s election interference witch hunt."
"As mandated by the United States Supreme Court, this case, along with all the other Harris-Biden hoaxes, should be dismissed," he added.