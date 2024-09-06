World

Britain's new government seeks HUGE investment to boost economy

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had pledged a 2.5% annual growth rate during his campaign

  September 06, 2024
Britain’s new government needs a significant investment of one trillion pounds ($1.3 trillion) over the next decade to enhance its economy, according to recent reports.

New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had pledged a 2.5% annual growth rate during his election campaign.

As per multiple outlets, to achieve the desired growth rate, the government would need an additional 100 billion pounds annually, with a focus on energy, housing, and venture capital, according to the Capital Markets Industry Taskforce.

Nigel Wilson, the report’s lead author and former head of Legal & General, suggested that this investment could come from the six trillion pounds of long-term capital in Britain’s pensions and insurance sector.

To spur investment, the report recommended government incentives such as tax reductions on shares for retail investors.

Additionally, a report from the think tank New Financial revealed that UK pensions have much lower allocations to domestic and unlisted equities than other developed markets.

UK pensions could potentially double their allocations while still meeting global standards.

Additionally, the UK government is reviewing the pension system to boost investments in domestic startups. 

World News

China ends foreign adoptions of its children after 30 years
Russia vows to take action against US media amid sanctions dispute
Kolkata doctor assault case sees MAJOR theory ruled out: CBI reveals shocking detail
E-cigarette use among US teens drops to lowest level in 10 years
China evacuates 400,000 as deadly super typhoon Yagi nears Hainan
Kenya primary school fire: 17 students killed, 14 injured in deadly blaze
Georgia school shooting: Father of teen suspect faces murder charges
Hunter Biden in surprise move pleads guilty to all nine federal tax charges
Over 100 people killed while escaping DRC’s largest prison
Harris or Trump: Putin backs THIS candidate in US elections!
Donald Trump plans a leaner government with Elon Musk at the helm
Mike Lynch yacht tragedy reveals grim details of victims’ deaths