Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez shared intimate details about her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.
During a virtual event with Instagram for her brand Rare Beauty on Wednesday, the 32-year-old singer and actress revealed that cooking with Blanco is one of their favorite activities, saying it "really grounds" her.
"I love fresh foods and stuff. I'm starting to get into that kind of because of my boyfriend," the Who Says singer said of Blanco
Selena went on to share, "Just being in the garden and picking food that I'm going to be able to cook with. It sounds so silly and minuscule but the older you get the more that you realize that it's okay to just be simple and have simplicity."
The couple, who publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2023, enjoy cooking together.
"One of the things I'm doing, for example, is we're making a bunch of tamales, which is one of my favorites, and we're going to be giving them to a bunch of random friends," she added.
The Monte Carlo actress further gushed, noting, "We're just gonna randomly do that one day and that's a long process but it's so fun. We're gonna listen to music and have a drink and make tamales and go give it to our friends."
In March, Benny Blanco also revealed that Selena Gomez loves steak and soup.