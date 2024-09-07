Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'had a good time' at Chiefs afterparty, Source confirms

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began their romance last year in September

  September 07, 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took their romance to the next level as they "let loose" at the Kansas City Chiefs' afterparty

After the Chiefs defeated the tight end 27–20 in the season opener at Arrowhead Stadium, the celebrity couple went to Prime Social for an after-party along with a few of Kelce's colleagues.

The insider said, "Everyone partied hard. A good time was definitely had," adding, "Travis and Taylor both let loose."

Page Six was the first to report on the after-party, but sources told them that Kelce invited his teammates to the celebration in the locker room after their victory.

Swift was observed interacting with his father Ed and giving his mother Donna a hug in Kelce's suite during the game.

In an Instagram Story video shared by Chariah Gordon—who is engaged to Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.—the Lover crooner said, "I am feeling fantastic!"

Following her budding romance with Kansas City native Kelce last season—during which she attended thirteen games—and the athlete's Super Bowl victory in February, fans have been eager for Swift to return to the city.

To note, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began their romance last year in September.

