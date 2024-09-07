Ben Affleck misses 'Unstoppable' premiere as Matt Damon poses with Jennifer Lopez

At the premiere of Unstoppable in Canada, Matt Damon proudly posed with his best friend Ben Affleck’s ex, Jennifer Lopez, creating a buzz as Affleck himself was notably absent.
The 55-year-old singer and actress, and the 53-year-old actor were captured in a group photo at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall.
Lopez and Damon both appeared to be having fun; in fact, the Talented Mr. Ripley star smiled in the group photo.
Affleck, 52, who co-produced the movie with Damon, was conspicuously missing from the occasion as it seems he is still going through with Lopez's divorce.
The Mother actress looked stunning in a floor-length silver Tamara Ralph dress that had high splits up each side and large black velvet bows binding it all together.
She accessorized the ensemble with Dolce and Gabbana platform high heels and a flawlessly coordinated gold Judith Leiber purse.
Meanwhile, Damon appeared stylish in a gray suit paired with a black button-up shirt. He added black shoes to finish the ensemble.
To note, Lopez attended the first event following the announcement of her divorce with Affleck last month, the couple have both maintained a low profile.