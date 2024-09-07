Trending

'Chhichhore': Shraddha Kapoor reminisces old memories with late Sushant Singh Rajput

'Chhichhore' actor Sushant Singh Rajput sent shockwaves with his untimely demise on June 14, 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor starred alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Chhichhore
Shraddha Kapoor starred alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput in the film ' Chhichhore' 

Shraddha Kapoor and late Sushant Singh Rajput's film Chhichhore has clocked five years! 

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Street Dancer 3D actress shared some cherished memories from the sets of the film via a video. 

The first clip featured Shraddha striking super hilarious and goofy poses with her co-actor Sushant and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

While the actress looked uber cool in a yellow crop top and green skirt, the Kedarnath actor looked dapper.

To note, the footage then further transformed to a set of pictures where Shraddha can be seen walking with late actor during the film's promotion days. 

In one of the memories, the Chhichhore team is cutting a cake together followed by visuals of the star cast posing for group clicks. 

"Woh din bhi kya din the," the Saaho starlet penned a caption while adding a red heart emoji. 


Shortly after the star's post went viral, her die-hard fans could not stop but react.

One user wrote, " The Best film! The Best Cast! The Best memories." 

"He is the best Miss Sushant Sir a lot," another added. 

" Best choice of movie of yours," the third expressed.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a successful year as her much-anticipated Stree 2 became a blockbuster and raked millions at the box office. 

For the unversed, On 14 June 2020, Indian actor Sushant was found dead at his room in Bandra. The cause of death was ruled as suicide. 

Justin Bieber’s inner circle fears for new parents amid big change in their life

Justin Bieber’s inner circle fears for new parents amid big change in their life
Pakistani national in Canada charged with plotting Jewish Centre attack in NYC

Pakistani national in Canada charged with plotting Jewish Centre attack in NYC
'Chhichhore': Shraddha Kapoor reminisces old memories with late Sushant Singh Rajput

'Chhichhore': Shraddha Kapoor reminisces old memories with late Sushant Singh Rajput

Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement

Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement

Trending News

Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's daughter Amal turns 5: Inside her unicorn-themed birthday bash
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain's 6th birthday in style
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Yo Yo Honey Singh opens up about the aftermath of his divorce
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Kareena Kapoor drops BTS shots from sets of 'The Buckingham Murders'
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan scream chemistry in viral clip, fans go into overdrive
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Anushka Sharma reveals reasons behind adopting early dinner routine
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Feroze Khan shares awkward response about Sajal Aly during rapid-fire round
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Ananya Panday's rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco hypes up baee post show screening
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Feroze Khan expresses interest to work with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Alia Bhatt shares a close peek into her 'Jigra' avatar
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Top 5 Bollywood breakup songs
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Shah Rukh Khan leaves Virat Kohli in the dust as tops India's rich list