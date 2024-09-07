'Chhichhore': Shraddha Kapoor reminisces old memories with late Sushant Singh Rajput

Shraddha Kapoor and late Sushant Singh Rajput's film Chhichhore has clocked five years!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Street Dancer 3D actress shared some cherished memories from the sets of the film via a video.
The first clip featured Shraddha striking super hilarious and goofy poses with her co-actor Sushant and Tahir Raj Bhasin.
While the actress looked uber cool in a yellow crop top and green skirt, the Kedarnath actor looked dapper.
To note, the footage then further transformed to a set of pictures where Shraddha can be seen walking with late actor during the film's promotion days.
In one of the memories, the Chhichhore team is cutting a cake together followed by visuals of the star cast posing for group clicks.
"Woh din bhi kya din the," the Saaho starlet penned a caption while adding a red heart emoji.
Shortly after the star's post went viral, her die-hard fans could not stop but react.
One user wrote, " The Best film! The Best Cast! The Best memories."
"He is the best Miss Sushant Sir a lot," another added.
" Best choice of movie of yours," the third expressed.
On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a successful year as her much-anticipated Stree 2 became a blockbuster and raked millions at the box office.
For the unversed, On 14 June 2020, Indian actor Sushant was found dead at his room in Bandra. The cause of death was ruled as suicide.