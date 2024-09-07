Justin Bieber’s inner circle fears for new parents amid big change in their life

Justin Bieber’s friends are growing concerned that the pressures of fatherhood may overwhelm the pop star, with some fearing the added responsibilities and stress could be more than he can handle.
The Intouch Weekly reported, a source exclusively shared, “Justin already has a hard time coping with life in the spotlight, so the worry is the stress of having a child to take care of and protect will be more than he can handle!”
According to the insiders, during her pregnancy Hailey had to talk her anxious husband down from the precipice.
“There are now worries the pressure of being new parents could push their marriage to the point of no return,” the insider added.
Fans were worried about the frail Peaches coroner's health even before son’s birth, when Bieber went to India in July to play at a wedding, he looked emaciated and anxious.
The source stated that the celebrity was having trouble eating or sleeping at the time due to "anxiety" over becoming a father!
As per an insider, “He used to enjoy his fans and all the attention that comes with his fame. But now it just seems to upset him, and the fear is part of that is all the pressure he’s facing at home.”
Justin Bieber and his 27-year-old wife, Hailey Baldwin, welcomed Jack Blues Bieber on August 24.