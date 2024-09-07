Entertainment

Justin Bieber’s inner circle fears for new parents amid big change in their life

Hailey Bieber had to talk her anxious husband Justin Bieber down from the precipice: reports claimed

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024
Justin Bieber’s inner circle fears for new parents amid big change in their life
Justin Bieber’s inner circle fears for new parents amid big change in their life

Justin Bieber’s friends are growing concerned that the pressures of fatherhood may overwhelm the pop star, with some fearing the added responsibilities and stress could be more than he can handle.

The Intouch Weekly reported, a source exclusively shared, “Justin already has a hard time coping with life in the spotlight, so the worry is the stress of having a child to take care of and protect will be more than he can handle!”

According to the insiders, during her pregnancy Hailey had to talk her anxious husband down from the precipice.

“There are now worries the pressure of being new parents could push their marriage to the point of no return,” the insider added.

Fans were worried about the frail Peaches coroner's health even before son’s birth, when Bieber went to India in July to play at a wedding, he looked emaciated and anxious.

The source stated that the celebrity was having trouble eating or sleeping at the time due to "anxiety" over becoming a father!

As per an insider, “He used to enjoy his fans and all the attention that comes with his fame. But now it just seems to upset him, and the fear is part of that is all the pressure he’s facing at home.”

Justin Bieber and his 27-year-old wife, Hailey Baldwin, welcomed Jack Blues Bieber on August 24. 

Justin Bieber’s inner circle fears for new parents amid big change in their life

Justin Bieber’s inner circle fears for new parents amid big change in their life
Pakistani national in Canada charged with plotting Jewish Centre attack in NYC

Pakistani national in Canada charged with plotting Jewish Centre attack in NYC
'Chhichhore': Shraddha Kapoor reminisces old memories with late Sushant Singh Rajput

'Chhichhore': Shraddha Kapoor reminisces old memories with late Sushant Singh Rajput

Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement

Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement

Entertainment News

Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Jennifer Lopez graces 'Unstoppable' red carpet in sultry ensemble post Ben Affleck divorce
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Toronto International Film Festival: Florence Pugh struts, storms on red carpet in style
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Ben Affleck misses 'Unstoppable' premiere as Matt Damon poses with Jennifer Lopez
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'had a good time' at Chiefs afterparty, Source confirms
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Selena Gomez spills intimate details about romance with Benny Blanco
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
10 best Netflix movies to watch right now
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get tipsy at Chiefs' intimate win party
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Selena Gomez achieves billionare status like Taylor Swift with jaw-dropping networth
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Miley Cyrus behind Paris Hilton’s shocking end to 18-year music hiatus?
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Taylor Swift gives first statement after Travis Kelce breakup plan leaked online
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Gigi Hadid enjoys girls' night out after Bradley Cooper romantic getaway
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Kanye West 'disgusting turn off' makes wife Bianca Censori 'suffer' in silence