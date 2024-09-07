Feroze Khan shares new video from sets of his upcoming drama 'Humraaz'

Feroze Khan’s singing voice is a pleasant surprise and a treat for sore eyes!
Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the Gul-e-Rana star indulged in a fun jamming session as he turned singer on the sets of his upcoming drama Humraaz.
In the video, Khan looked dapper in a black attire while holding on to the mic, singing his heart out at a wedding scene in the drama.
His co-star Ayeza Khan was also spotted in the backdrop essaying the role of a happy bride to the fullest.
“kickin some with azra appa,” the Khaani famed star penned a caption truly relatable with a red-heart emoticon.
Khan fans were in awe of his soothing voice and flocked to the comments section to pour love and heap praise.
One user penned, “ Thankyou janab for posting this.”
Anotheer wrote, “ Ferozeee whyyyy?? YOU AND THIS SONG! BROUIGHT BACK SO MANY MEMORIES.”
“ My boy’s voice though,” commented the third.
“ Our boy looks so good, “ the fourth effused.
The Tich Button star, who does not shy away from sharing his work endeavours on a public forum, has lately got his social media feed doing the talking with some behind-the-scene glimpses from Humraaz.
Feroze Khan made headlines for his second wedding, which came after he divorced his first wife Alizeh Sultan.