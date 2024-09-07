King Charles cancer update: Source shares delighful news about monarch's health

Ahead of his second anniversary as the King of Britain on Sunday, some delightful updates about Charles cancer treatment have given royal fans a sigh of relief.
The 75-year-old who was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February this year is said to be moving in a “positive trajectory” in his battle against the fatal disease.
Despite undergoing cancer treatment alongside his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, Charles shown a "determination to be as public as he was able" throughout the year to send a reassuring and positive message to his people, as per sources.
As reported by The Mail, a source revealed, “Health has to remain the number one priority, albeit heading in a very positive trajectory.”
The insider added of Camilla, who is set to accompany Charles to their upcoming trip to Australia, “Her natural warmth, resilience and sense of humour, as I'm sure any patient will tell you, is a wonderful thing to have.”
They continued, “Of course it's been a stressful year for Her Majesty, too, but there was never a sense of despondency, only a determination that they would get through this, as with so many other challenging issues in the past.”
“The best way of seeing how the King has coped is through his actions and words - everything that you've seen, everything that he's said, and everything that he's done,' the source added.
The insider reflected on King Charles public facing duties and royal engagements after being diagnosed with cancer including D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Portsmouth and Normandy, the incoming Japanese state visit, Trooping the Colour, a short trip to Jersey and Guernsey, the appointment of a new Prime Minister after Labour's landslide general election, and the State Opening of Parliament.
“From the earliest outset of the health challenge, it was the King's determination to be as public as he was able, so that people could be reassured by just how much he was still able to do in the circumstances, under his doctors' advice,” the informant noted.