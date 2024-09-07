Royal

Zara Tindall saves herself from big blunder: Deets inside

The daughter of Princess Anne is competing in the Burghley Horse Trials

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024
Zara Tindall escaped a serious mistake "by the skin of her teeth" as attendees at an equestrian event claimed.

The professional equestrian royal is competing in the Burghley Horse Trials, and her horse arrived nearly late for the first inspection.

From September 5 to September 8, Zara, 43, and her horse Class Affair will be competing in the Lincolnshire tournament.

Nevertheless, Zara arrived in the arena "barely" for the initial examination on Wednesday, during which every horse is "trotted up" in front of an evaluation panel to verify their suitability for competition.

An onlooker told Hello!, "They were calling for Zara and she was double-checking the time as she had got to the arena with lots of time to spare as she had ridden up on her bike.”

"She then sprinted off down the hill to her horse, quickly took the rug off him and then ran up to the arena where she made it to the inspection by the skin of her teeth,” the source added.

The insider continued, "You would have never known though once she was in the arena for the inspection."

The daughter of Princess Anne looked radiant as she galloped her horse down the course, dressed in white pants, a navy suede blouse by Fairfax and Favor, and trainers by the same brand.

Zara has had an eventful season competing.

During the August Bank Holiday weekend, she took part in the Wellington International Horse Trials in Hampshire. Zara also participated in the early August Hartpury International Horse Trials.

At Hartpury, the mother-of-three received support from her spouse, former rugby player Mike Tindall, and their three children, Mia, 10, Lena, 6, and Lucas, 3.

Royal News

Kensington Palace mum on Prince William's new bearded look
Buckingham Palace finally reveals location of Queen's memorial service
King Charles cancer update: Source shares delighful news about monarch's health
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward mingle with European Royals in Paris
Zara Tindall shares life changing advice after Olympics setback
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Queen Elizabeth II was 'quite rude' claims actor Sir Ian McKellen
Kate Middleton shares first statement after Prince Harry, William's UK reunion
Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to forget his royal roots, expert
Queen Camilla celebrates huge milestone with ex as Charles gears for next trip
