Zara Tindall saves herself from big blunder: Deets inside

Zara Tindall escaped a serious mistake "by the skin of her teeth" as attendees at an equestrian event claimed.
The professional equestrian royal is competing in the Burghley Horse Trials, and her horse arrived nearly late for the first inspection.
From September 5 to September 8, Zara, 43, and her horse Class Affair will be competing in the Lincolnshire tournament.
Nevertheless, Zara arrived in the arena "barely" for the initial examination on Wednesday, during which every horse is "trotted up" in front of an evaluation panel to verify their suitability for competition.
An onlooker told Hello!, "They were calling for Zara and she was double-checking the time as she had got to the arena with lots of time to spare as she had ridden up on her bike.”
"She then sprinted off down the hill to her horse, quickly took the rug off him and then ran up to the arena where she made it to the inspection by the skin of her teeth,” the source added.
The insider continued, "You would have never known though once she was in the arena for the inspection."
The daughter of Princess Anne looked radiant as she galloped her horse down the course, dressed in white pants, a navy suede blouse by Fairfax and Favor, and trainers by the same brand.
Zara has had an eventful season competing.
During the August Bank Holiday weekend, she took part in the Wellington International Horse Trials in Hampshire. Zara also participated in the early August Hartpury International Horse Trials.
At Hartpury, the mother-of-three received support from her spouse, former rugby player Mike Tindall, and their three children, Mia, 10, Lena, 6, and Lucas, 3.