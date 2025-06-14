Prince William exudes courage as he leads Royals on Trooping the Colour 2025

Prince William showcases bravery and strength as he makes grand appearance at Trooping the Colour 2025.
Following the footsteps of Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne, The Prince of Wales also arrived on horseback for London parade on Saturday, June 14.
As a Colonel of the Welsh Guards, William looked dapper in a uniform with a leek symbol on the neckline.
The uniform was completed with a traditional bearskin cap adorned with the regiment's white and green plume.
Meanwhile, his father chose to take part in this year's event seated in a horse-drawn carriage alongside Queen Camilla.
The future King graced the event with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Prince William honoured his cancer-stricken father months after calling 2024 a "brutal year" following the cancer diagnosis of King Charles and Kate Middleton in January and February.
During his four-day visit to Cape Town, South Africa in November last year, the 42-year-old admitted that, “It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life."