Royal

King Charles gears for third Trooping the Colour as preparations wrap

His Majesty will lead the third Trooping the Colour ceremony of his reign on Saturday

King Charles III set to lead the third Trooping the Colour ceremony of his reign.

On Saturday, June 14, Buckingham Palace shared the exclusive video of the final preparations a few moments before the esteemed royal event kicked off.

In the heartfelt video, the royal staff was seen religiously cleaning horses and putting together the carriages ahead of the anticipated royal function.

“The final preparations are being made to the horses and carriages ahead of this year’s Trooping the Colour,” the caption stated.

For the truly monumental occasion, His Majesty’s birthday parade saw the third official engagement for the King in the wake of his cancer treatment.

According to media reports, the 76-year-old monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, will hold court at Trooping the Colour, standing front and center on the balcony to watch the Red Arrows flypast.

On the other hand, the royal fans are also expected to witness the historic event being hosted by the senior royals including, Prince William, the Princess of Wales, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In addition to the family of the next heir to the British throne, the Duke of Edinburgh and Duchess Sophie will also join the British Royal Family for the prestigious event.

When the Trooping the Colour ceremony begins: 

Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed in the 17th century, during the reign of King Charles II.

It was decided in 1748 that the parade would be used to mark the official birthday of the monarch in every tenure.

However, King Charles' actual birthday was observed on November 14 every year.

