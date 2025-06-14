Buckingham Palace drops childhood snaps of King Charles' Trooping the Colour debut 

Buckingham Palace drops King Charles' Trooping the Colour debut appearance.
King Charles III is set to mark his official third Trooping the Colour birthday with a special military parade.
A few moments before the highly-anticipated ceremony, Buckingham Palace unveiled never-before-seen glimpses of the young King attending his first esteemed ceremony alongside his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, and aunt, Princess Margaret.
On Saturday, June 14, the Royal Family's official Instagram handle released the black-and-white snaps of the first Trooping the Colour ceremony attended by His Majesty, when he was just three years old.
"This year marks the third Trooping the Colour of His Majesty’s reign," they began the caption.
They continued, "Prince Charles, held by The Queen as he stands on a chair, waves to his mother, Princess Elizabeth, as she takes the salute in Buckingham Palace forecourt following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 1951."
Another slide featured the 76-year-old monarch marking his second time in the esteemed royal event as Prince of Wales, participating in the parade as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, back in 1975.
According to the Royal Family's post, the third time His Majesty rode at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2023, was his first appearance after taking over the British throne, following the demise of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
What is Trooping the Colour ceremony?
For those unaware, Trooping the Colour is an annual military parade celebrating the monarch's official birthday.
However, King Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, but Trooping the Colour has marked the monarch's birthday in June for more than 260 years.