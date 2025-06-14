King Charles grants prestigious title to David Beckham in birthday honors list  

King Charles III has finally awarded a noble recognition to David Beckham after more than 10 years of wait.
As reported by GB News, the 76-year-old monarch granted a knighthood to the former English footballer as a part of the King’s birthday honors.
The royal tribute recognizes David's iconic athletic career and his unwavering support for the British communities in need.
With this honor, the 50-year-old President of Inter Miami CF will now place 'Sir' before his name, and his wife and renowned British Fashion Designer, Victoria Beckham, will carry the title of 'Lady.'
David received this honor nearly after 10 years of tirelessly working for philanthropic organizations to support needy communities and societies.
David Beckham's philanthropist services for British communities:
According to media reports, the former football player began his charitable career when he joined UNICEF as an ambassador in 2005.
He was also appointed an Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth in 2003 and joined The King’s Foundation in 2024.
David expressed his heartfelt gratitude about the recognition, saying, "Growing up in East London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honor."
This update comes a day after David Beckham was photographed at the St. James's Palace alongside King Charles III for The King's Foundation's esteemed ceremony.
The royal event took place on Thursday, June 12th, in honor of the charity workers.